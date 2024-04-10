The Chicago White Sox own the American League's worst record two weeks into the 2024 MLB season. That record could get even worse for the 2-9 White Sox after the latest bad news on the injury front regarding third baseman Yoan Moncada.
Chicago announced Wednesday that Moncada will miss 3-6 months as he recovers from a left adductor strain. He left Tuesday's game in the second inning after falling while running to first base. White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said that Moncada was dealing with hip issues for a few days before Tuesday but opted to play through it.
Moncada is in the final year of a five-year contract he signed with the White Sox in 2020 following his best season as a pro in 2019. There is a team option for 2025. Chicago acquired the 28-year-old in a trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox in 2016, three months after his MLB debut.
Moncada, in his eighth season with the White Sox, was off to a decent start this year despite his team's struggles. He is 11-for-39 at the plate across 11 games, including three doubles, one triple and four runs scored. He'll carry a 10-game on-base streak with him upon his return from injury.
In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colas from Triple-A Charlotte. Colas appeared in 75 games for Chicago in 2023, including his MLB debut on March 30. He has a .321 batting average in the minors this season.
White Sox players dropping like flies
The White Sox were not expected to be playoff contenders this season, but it's almost impossible for them to reach the postseason if their injury woes continue. Moncada is the third position player starter to hit the shelf for Chicago this season, joining Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez.
Robert was placed on the injured list on April 6 with a hip flexor strain, a day after Jimenez hit the 10-day IL with a left adductor strain. No clear recovery timeline has been set for either of them by the White Sox.
With each mounting injury, it's hard to stay optimistic about the White Sox this season. Chicago is three years removed from winning 93 games and the AL Central. Coming off their worst season since 1970 last year, the White Sox couldn’t have anticipated a more brutal start to their 2024 season.
Chicago could be heading for a full-blown rebuild sooner than later, signaling a significant shift in where the franchise looked like it was heading just a few years ago. With the 20th-ranked prospect pool in the league according to MLB Pipeline, the White Sox have some work to do before becoming contenders again.
The bright side of the injuries is that Chicago can get a look at several players who otherwise would not have gotten a major league opportunity this soon. Depth is a big key to winning in the MLB, especially for teams who lack star power. It becomes an even bigger deal when those few impact players are out for a long time, as is the case for the White Sox.
It appears to be only the beginning of another long season on the South Side of Chicago.