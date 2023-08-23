During a recent episode of “The Best Podcast Ever,” Whoopi Goldberg joined Raven-Symoné for a candid conversation that delved into personal matters, including rumors surrounding Goldberg's sexuality. The 67-year-old award-winning actress and TV personality addressed the speculations that she had given off “lesbian vibes” in the past, Vanity Fair reports.

Symoné, a 37-year-old host who also co-hosted “The View” with Goldberg, openly admitted, “Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like, I just wanted to be up underneath the titty the whole time. But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!”

Whoopi Goldberg responded with clarity, stating, “Women have been asking me this for as long as I've been around. I am not a lesbian, but I know lots of them, and I've played them on television, you know. But I have always had lesbian friends because they're just my friends, you know.”

The conversation between the two iconic figures didn't stop there. Whoopi Goldberg went on to discuss her views on legislation and protests that aim to restrict activities like drag shows and same-sex marriage. She emphasized the importance of respecting diverse perspectives and choices.

“Even when you know you don't agree, then don't go. Don't engage,” Goldberg advised. “No one is forcing anyone to go and participate. You don't dig drag queens, then don't go to a drag show. You don't like gay marriage, don't go to a gay wedding. You are not obligated in this country to do anything you are not comfortable doing. I don't see why I understand that, and you don't.”

Goldberg's candid response not only clarified her own sexual orientation but also emphasized the value of acceptance and tolerance in today's society, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ issues.