Kevin Durant may soon join the ranks of NBA players and other sports stars backing WNBA expansion franchises, as he’s rumored to be exploring an opportunity with a prospective ownership group aiming to establish a WNBA team in Austin, Texas. Durant is part of a group, represented by former WNBA champion Fran Harris, that seeks to bring a WNBA expansion team to the Texas capital, according to Tom Friend of Sports Business Journal.

Under the current NBA collective bargaining agreement, active players can own up to 4% of an independent WNBA team. This stipulation has opened the door for Durant, who played college basketball at the University of Texas, to join Austin’s bid. Harris, leading the fundraising for the potential Austin franchise, has not disclosed who will take on the lead investment role. She declined to confirm or deny Durant’s involvement, stating only that her team is “putting together some strategic people in Austin.”

If successful, Durant’s potential investment would make him one of the first NBA stars to take advantage of the league’s collective bargaining policy on WNBA ownership. This development aligns with other recent NBA player interest in WNBA expansion. Just two weeks ago, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum was linked to a group aiming to establish a WNBA team in St. Louis, his hometown.

Other star athletes show interest in WNBA expansion alongside Kevin Durant

Austin is among the top candidates vying for the WNBA’s 16th franchise, with Nashville, Tennessee, and Philadelphia also in contention. A decision on the expansion location is expected by early 2025, with the franchise slated to start play in the 2027 or 2028 season. NBA owners from cities like Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston, Denver and Milwaukee are reportedly considering bids.

Durant’s potential role would align with his previous investment interests. He’s currently a minority owner in two soccer clubs, NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC and MLS’s Philadelphia Union. His involvement in a WNBA team would join a growing list of high-profile NBA players exploring ownership, as Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry have both hinted at potential WNBA franchise bids.

Allen & Company, handling the league’s expansion process, estimates that the 16th franchise could command a price of $200 million or higher. If Durant contributes 4% to the project, his investment would be around $8 million.

Alongside Austin, Nashville and St. Louis, other potential expansion cities include Jacksonville, Florida, and Kansas City, Missouri. The latter has reportedly shown interest, including from Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, who have ownership in the Kansas City NWSL team, the KC Current. However, sources suggest the $200 million entry cost may be prohibitive. Meanwhile, Portland, the most recent addition to the WNBA, paid $125 million for its franchise.