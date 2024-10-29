The Chicago Sky have made developments in their head coaching search following their move to part ways with Teresa Weatherspoon. Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca previously said the team had gotten calls about their vacancy and were assessing suitors. Some highly-touted candidates have stood out in Chicago's search, headlined by former Connecticut Sun coach Stephanie White and former Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller.

Will the Sky land one of these two coveted coaches?

News broke that the Sun parted ways with White on Oct. 28. White had one more year on her contract, but before that, she was reportedly in talks with a few teams, including the Sky, per Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Stephanie White started her WNBA coaching career with the Indiana Fever in 2015 and immediately led the team to a winning record and a Finals appearance. She then helped Indiana to a 20-20 record in 2016, when the team lost in the first round of the playoffs. Since joining the Sun in 2023, White has guided the veteran squad to two playoff semifinal appearances with an overall record of 55-25.

White was born in Danville, IL. Could she return to her Illinois roots and coach an enticing young Sky squad?

Like White, Curt Miller has drawn interest from the Sky, as previously reported by Annie Costabile. Miller is coming off a two-year run with the Sparks, during which he amassed a 25-55 record. Despite the down record, he has played a crucial part in the development of Los Angeles' young talent, which in 2024 included former No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink and No. 4 overall pick Rickea Jackson.

Before his run with the Sparks, Miller spent seven seasons as head coach of the Sun, where he helped the squad make the playoffs six times with two Finals appearances. Miller would bring a wealth of experience to the Sky and could be drawn toward the prospect of coaching another young team, which would include Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Sky have steep competition for White and Miller

Chicago is not the only team interested in the former Sun and Sparks coaches. Just one day before news broke on White's Sun departure, the Indiana Fever parted ways with head coach Christie Sides. Stephanie White and Curt Miller are two names inked as possible replacements for Sides.

The Sky have a lot going for them, but the Fever are just as desirable of a landing spot, if not one of the most sought-after in the WNBA. The mere duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston could be enough to draw a coach in.

Nevertheless, Jeff Pagliocca and Chicago are doing their due diligence to attract a top-tier coach who will help the Sky ascend and become a contender.