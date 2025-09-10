On Tuesday, the Indiana Fever concluded the regular season by defeating the Minnesota Lynx 83-72. They did so before a supportive crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

In the process, they managed to finish the season with 24 wins, the most in franchise history. One of those relishing in the history was Fever guard Lexie Hull.

After the win, Hull took to social media to take in the moment for her 418,000+ followers on Instagram. Her story included a team image marking the win record, her being charged up on the floor, and after the game, holding a baby.

Not only did the Fever achieve a record, but they also won their final three games of the season. They defeated the Chicago Sky, Washington Mystics, and now the team with the best record in the league.

After defeating the Mystics, the Fever secured a playoff spot. They did it without Caitlin Clark on the floor after she announced she would not play the remainder of the year due to a groin injury.

It's been a difficult season overall for the Fever. A season in which not only Clark, but also other top talent were forced out due to injury.

Sophie Cunningham is out due to an ACL Injury. Additionally, Syd Colson and Aari McDonald suffered season-ending injuries.

The Fever are entering the Playoffs as the 6th seed and will take on the 3rd seed Atlanta Dream in the first round.

On Sunday, the WNBA Playoffs begin.

Lexie Hull's contributions to the Fever

Though the Fever are without some notable talent, there is no way to over look the value Hull brings.

She is a reliable presence at the both ends of the floor, especially on defense where she is known for being aggressive. Additionally, Hull can go after loose balls, grab rebounds, and play with sheer intensity.

Furthermore, Hull has become an effective three point shooter. Currently, she is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc, a major improvement from last season when she shot 21.7%.

Overall, she is averaging 7.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Against the Lynx, Hull finished with 4 points, 5 rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes of play.