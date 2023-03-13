Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

MyGM Mode returns in WWE 2K23. Here is our guide for the WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode tackling new features, tips and tricks to enter the Hall of Fame.

WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode New Features

We’ve discussed in passing the new features fans can expect from the new and improved MyGM mode, but now that the game is out, we can share more details. Here is a list of all of the new features in WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode:

4-Player Local Multiplayer Mode – Whether you’re playing with friends or if you just want to book four different promotions all at once, you can now do that in WWE 2K23. Two to four players can pass the controller around and take turns booking their shows and seeing who is the best general manager around.

– Whether you’re playing with friends or if you just want to book four different promotions all at once, you can now do that in WWE 2K23. Two to four players can pass the controller around and take turns booking their shows and seeing who is the best general manager around. All-New GM Assistant – Gone are the days of going back menus just to look at the promises you made to your wrestlers and checking what Power Cards are into effect. Accessible with just one button, the GM Assistant gives you all of the information you need to book your entire night, streamlining a large part of the MyGM experience.

– Gone are the days of going back menus just to look at the promises you made to your wrestlers and checking what Power Cards are into effect. Accessible with just one button, the GM Assistant gives you all of the information you need to book your entire night, streamlining a large part of the MyGM experience. New Shows – On top of SmackDown, Raw, and NXT, we now also have WCW and NXT 2.0. Unfortunately, this also means that we’re no longer able to book shows for NXT UK.

– On top of SmackDown, Raw, and NXT, we now also have WCW and NXT 2.0. Unfortunately, this also means that we’re no longer able to book shows for NXT UK. New GMs – We now have more options for the General Managers, with the older ones having reworked abilities. Joining Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce, and Stephanie McMahon are Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze.

– We now have more options for the General Managers, with the older ones having reworked abilities. Joining Sonya Deville, Adam Pearce, and Stephanie McMahon are Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze. New Match Types – We now have more freedom in booking matches, and now there’s more decision-making involved as the new match types have special effects on top of just dictating the match quality and stamina used by the wrestlers.

– We now have more freedom in booking matches, and now there’s more decision-making involved as the new match types have special effects on top of just dictating the match quality and stamina used by the wrestlers. New Midcard Titles – Book Intercontinental, US, North American, or Hardcore Championship matches depending on which promotion you run.

– Book Intercontinental, US, North American, or Hardcore Championship matches depending on which promotion you run. Brand New Power Cards – A lot more options for Power Cards are available for players to boost their weekly shows.

– A lot more options for Power Cards are available for players to boost their weekly shows. Seasons – The calendar is now divided into seasons, which consist of 25 shows each. Every fifth week is a Premium Live Event. A regular game of MyGM Mode consists of 4 seasons. Every season, players get a summary of their performance. The Slammy Awards are also given out every Season as a fun way to give players little trivia details about their seasonal run. Show-exclusive and GM-exclusive power cards are both replenished every new season.

– The calendar is now divided into seasons, which consist of 25 shows each. Every fifth week is a Premium Live Event. A regular game of MyGM Mode consists of 4 seasons. Every season, players get a summary of their performance. The Slammy Awards are also given out every Season as a fun way to give players little trivia details about their seasonal run. Show-exclusive and GM-exclusive power cards are both replenished every new season. Aim for the Hall of Fame – Completing Seasonal missions and clearing career milestones will earn players a Hall of Fame Trophy. Collect 10 Trophies within 4 Seasons to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Once inducted into the Hall of Fame, players may choose to continue booking matches past the fourth season.

– Completing Seasonal missions and clearing career milestones will earn players a Hall of Fame Trophy. Collect 10 Trophies within 4 Seasons to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Once inducted into the Hall of Fame, players may choose to continue booking matches past the fourth season. Shake-Ups – After every Premium Live Event, players will be presented with three randomly-selected cards. These cards could give players seasonal buffs, instant benefits, or consumable bonuses that will help them get ahead of their competition.

– After every Premium Live Event, players will be presented with three randomly-selected cards. These cards could give players seasonal buffs, instant benefits, or consumable bonuses that will help them get ahead of their competition. Roster Shake-Ups – After every Season, players get to keep 1-4 of their wrestlers in their current roster, with the rest being reshuffled. A draft happens again, similar to the start of the MyGM Mode.

Tips and Tricks for getting into the MyGM Hall of Fame

With a lot of new features, it might be daunting to jump into MyGM and get into the action. So, here are some tips to get you going:

Draft the Basics – Drafting all of the big stars might be tempting, but you’ll have to save money for your shows. Either sign a few superstars just enough for you to book shows until the first PLE, or sign a lot of lower-cost stars.

Make use of Power Cards – With more competition, this also means you have to be smarter in using your Power Cards. Choose your targets wisely, and defend yourself by having contingencies by stocking up on Health Spa and Injury Rehab cards. Make sure that your opening match and main event match are both strong by using Power Cards that will boost their match types.

Go for Bonuses – Show Logistics actually have bonus rewards when their specific requirements are met. Make sure to always hit those requirements for the maximum effect.

Keep Your Superstars Happy – It’s always worth it to keep your superstars happy so they won’t leave your show. Having to cough up $100,000 just to make a superstar stay will hurt your show in the long run. So, unless it goes against your important booking decisions, consider keeping your promises.

Utilize jobbers – You can use jobbers to increase the win rate of some of your superstars to keep them happy, or even elevate them into big stars. Jobbers will always cost less than the usual superstars, but they have the potential of going big.

Don’t get too attached to Superstars – At the end of every season, you will lose a majority of your roster and you will have to draft an entirely new roster again. Don’t get too attached to your Superstars and make sure to keep your champions.

Use Triple Threat and Fatal 4-Ways to fill the card – One way to keep superstars happy is by having them on the card, and you can have more wrestlers on the show by booking them in Triple Threat and Fatal 4-Way matches. These matches can also lead to rivalries or advance current ones.

Use special match types – Seven new match types are available in WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode, all of which have extra effects like additional popularity or an increased chance at advancing a rivalry. Make smart use of them.

Use Interferences to further rivalries – A wrestler might ask you to pair them up with a different partner or to go against a different opponent for their next match, but you can keep their rivalries going by booking their rivals to interfere in their matches.

End Rivalries with Submission Matches – Now, you can end rivalries outside of Premium Live Events using the Submission Match Type. This can help you manage your rosters better and truncate rivalries that may have gone too stale already. As an added bonus, Submission Match Types work best the higher the rivalry level is.

Go For Gold – Shake Up cards are powerful cards that you get at the end of every season. When you see the rare Gold card, go for it, it’s almost always worth the payoff of whatever requirement it asks for in benefiting your entire show in general.

Play the matches – There is never a good reason for you to purchase the Fix Matches Power Card as you can always just jump in and play the match to ensure that your favored superstar wins.

Sign Legends for Star Power – The six most popular wrestlers in your roster determines your show’s Star Power, and their Star Power says they’ll pull in a lot of viewers. Sign a lot of legends and utilize their drawing power to draw crowds and earn more fans and money.

Your Goal Is HOF Trophies – Unlike the previous entry, rankings are now based on the number of HOF Trophies you’ve acquired, not the total fans your show has.

And that’s all we have for now for our tips and tricks for WWE 2K23 MyGM Mode. This year’s version is definitely much deeper compared to last year’s, and these new features definitely make the game mode much more fun to play. Completing one game of MyGM Mode will also net you a special locker code to unlock Tyler Breeze’s Manager card on MyFACTION, so go ahead and blaze through your first season today!

