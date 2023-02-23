Becky Lynch is simply The Man. While Lynch did not have the best year of her illustrious career in 2022, especially after she dropped the Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at Wrestlemania 38 and suffered a shoulder injury in August, it’s clear that her legacy as one of the best women of all time in professional wrestling is more than secure. And that was reflected in her rating for WWE 2K23, which is set to hit stores on March 17, 2023.

Lynch earned a 96 rating – the highest in the women’s division for the upcoming game. This also made her the highest-rated woman in a WWE game in history. But this simply does not suffice for The Man.

In a ratings reveal interview with Greg Miller, Becky Lynch asked about which wrestlers were rated higher than her after Miller revealed that her rating ranked third overall (including the men’s division). Miller responded by whispering the names of Roman Reigns and brock lesnar – two of the most dominant forces in WWE history – onto Lynch’s ear.

As a result, Lynch dropped a stern warning for the two, saying that The Man was coming for their thrones.

“Oh I got to go for Brock, I got to go for Roman? You think I’m scared? You boys think I’m scared? I’m not scared. A little kick, and you’ll be out,” Lynch said (skip to 6:00 for the relevant part).

Alas, both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be busy for the Wrestlemania season, so The Man may have to wait a while for her opportunity to trade blows with either men.

Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 39 against Cody Rhodes, while Lesnar appears to be on course for another collision against either Bobby Lashley after their match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended in a disqualification, or Omos.

Becky Lynch will be busy herself; on the next episode of Monday night RAW, Lynch will team up with WWE Hall of Famer Lita, whom she beat during Wrestlemania 38, to take on Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of the Bayley-led Damage CTRL.

Perhaps a good year will set Lynch apart or, at the very least, put her on par with both Reigns and Lesnar atop the WWE 2K totem pole. But for now, it seems like The Man will use this perceived slight as motivation to continue working to become the best.