‘Absolute Athlete of WarGames’ Dakota Kai has a WWE challenger

Raquel Rodriquez does not like WWE’s Damage Control one bit. She doesn’t like Bayley, the team’s leader, she doesn’t like IYO SKY or Dakota Kai, the former developmental standouts that she spent time with in NXT, and she really doesn’t like how ever since the trio got together, the WWE Universe, regardless of show, has been run by the faction.

On paper, it makes sense; Rodriquez is a babyface who follows the John Cena motto of “Hustle. Loyalty. Respect.” she isn’t looking to win titles by cheating, doesn’t want to put others down to get herself ahead, and hates it when a bully gets their way, even if one of those bullies, Kai, was once her tag team partner in NXT. Teaming up with fellow NXT elevation Aliyah and Shotzi, though never as a proper trio since Aliyah is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, the day will eventually come when the quasi faction will come together in the ring and wrestle against the Damage Control members once and for all.

But where, oh where, would Rodriquez like to wrestle Bayley, Kai, and SKY? Does she want a match on SmackDown, the trio’s home brand? Or how about on RAW, where Damage Control are technically based even though they now travel from show to show as they see fit? Aliyah and Rodriquez lost their championship belts on RAW back in September, so that would be a fun, fitting way to challenge the trio once more.

How about WarGames? That’s right, though the match type has largely been used in NXT as of late, Paul “Triple H” made the incredibly inspired decision to transform Survivor Series, a “Premium Live Event” that rapidly lost its muster due to the frequency by which modern superstars will jump from one show to another – see The Bloodline, The Street Profits, and yes, Damage Control too – into a showcase for a pair of WarGames matches, one featuring the men – probably The Bloodline versus an assortment of male stars – and one for the women that will all but surely include Damage Control. If WWE wants to build up some rivalries over the next few weeks until the show is held in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday, November 26, having Shozti and Rodriguez feud with Damage CTRL could make for a number of interesting options depending on how many members each team will feature.

Considering Kai has taken part in the last three WarGames matches held by WWE as part of the NXT brand, the recently re-signed star is sure to provide her team with a slew of knowledge, but Rodriguez has been in the last two runnings of the match, so she isn’t exactly a slouch either.

Rodriquez wants Kai in WWE’s WarGames match at Survivor Series.

Speaking with Phil Strum of USA Today’s Under the Ring podcast, Rodriguez discussed her fondness for the WarGames match format and how Kai, her friend-turned-foe, is the “absolute athlete of WarGames,” as transcribed by Fightful.

“It is my favorite. It is absolutely my favorite,” Rodriquez said. “I am a two-time WarGames champion, I just want to throw that out there because I feel like I have some good experience under my belt. I would love to be in this year’s WarGames. There is so much action in two rings that are next to each other and then the cage and the weapons that get involved and you don’t know who’s going to get called in first. Speaking of Dakota Kai again, she is the absolute athlete of WarGames. She has literally started all three in a row and has gone until the very end. That girl just goes, and that’s what I really appreciate about Dakota, is that she is an absolute athlete. I’m excited about this year because if we get to be on opposing sides again, I can’t wait to stuff her in another trash can. Or if we are on the same side, who knows? I would definitely love to be a part of this year’s WarGames, 100%.”

Jeez, ‘stuff her in another trash can?’ Isn’t once enough, Rodriquez?

Is there a spot in WarGames for Rodriquez? Only time will tell; if WWE sticks to the NXT format where four performers were placed on either side, it’s hard to imagine who will round out Damage Control, let alone who would face them. It could be Rodriquez, Aliyah, and Shotzi plus a fourth, or it could be WWE’s current top babyface female trio of RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka plus a fourth, or it could just be a three-on-three. Either way, expect some fun in the caged double-ring.