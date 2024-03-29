While Becky Lynch is currently the talk of the wrestling literature world, she's far from the first wrestling personality to pursue the prospects of literature after years in the business, as there's practically a whole subgenre of sports literature revolving around the squared circle, with everyone from Jim Ross to the Young Bucks getting in on the action.
So it really shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that when “The Man” decided she wanted to pursue a side hustle in professional writing, it makes sense that she reached out to “The Mick,” Mick Foley that is, the performer who wrote multiple New York Times Best Sellers during his time as Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love in the WWE Universe, as she revealed to Ariel Helwani in an interview on the MMA Hour.
“He helped me. In that, I gave it to him to read, and then, I think, we had a 6-hour phone conversation, and he went through it with little different things he would suggest. He was just encouraging me that I had a good writing voice more than anything because I was going, ‘Maybe this sucks,' and blah blah blah. This version is far different than the one I gave him. This version is far better. He was so encouraging,” Becky Lynch told Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour via Fightful.
“My singular goal when I started watching wrestling was to get a hug from Mick Foley. To have him help me in writing my life story is amazing. Even, I'm just looking at the back [of the book] like, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, it's wild. It's been a wild journey, and I feel so very lucky for the life that wrestling has given me. What if Mick Foley never captivated me? Then I wouldn't have had this life. I wouldn't have met my husband. I wouldn't have my daughter. I'm very lucky.”
Now firmly entrenched as one of the elder statesmen of professional wrestling, it's nice to know that Foley is so eager to help out the next generation, from doing spots on indie shows to pursuing a death match with Matt Cardona and/or Jon Moxley to celebrate his 60th birthday, and even helping Lynch to write her book ahead of WrestleMania 40. If Lynch's goal was truly just to give Foley a hug, it's safe to say he delivered far and above her wildest dreams.
Becky Lynch further comments on Ronda Rousey's run in WWE.
After taking some serious shots at Ronda Rousey on the MMA Hour that could at best be classified as blunt and at worst be considered downright slanderous, Becky Lynch was asked again about working with the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” in an interview with TJ De Santis on Extra Rounds. While Lynch again asserted that Rousey didn't know what she was doing in WWE, she was far more complementary of her former co-worker, noting that she came to the promotion looking to learn.
“It was definitely an interesting experience. When Ronda came in, one, she was very happy to be there. I think she liked the camaraderie of the locker room, whereas before, she was used to more hostility. I think when she came in, she knew that she didn't know anything about the world and was very eager to learn and was open to learning,” Becky Lynch told Extra Rounds via Fightful. “Putting the match together, because Ronda came in and did so well immediately, you kind of assume that she knows these things that most people wouldn't know, especially if you haven't been wrestling very long. There were certain things like that that we maybe didn't always take into account, but that was a byproduct of assuming and assuming because she came in and had a great match right away, and everyone was like, ‘this is it. Easy. Off to the races.' But there were certain things we needed to realize. Of course because this is a completely different thing and foreign. It's not in any way easy. It takes many many years to become great at this and good at this. She came in and was willing to work and do business, that's always important.”
While it's impossible to know if Lynch was advised to cool it on the Rousey criticisms, as her appearance on Extra Rounds came out after her appearance on MMA Hour but could have been filmed before, it's safe to say the duo weren't exactly best friends when their paths crossed in WWE and likely won't be grabbing coffee to talk book sales any time soon. Unfortunate? Maybe, but honestly, who is friends with all of their coworkers, especially when you have to fight them for a living?