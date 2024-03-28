As Becky Lynch hits the proverbial road to do media for her new book “The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl,” she finds herself in a bit of a back-and-forth brawl for the attention of the general wrestling fan book buyers, as Ronda Rousey, one of the other women who can boast they main evented WrestleMania, is out doing press for her new memoir, “Our Fight” and is not holding back on some of the more salacious, anti-WWE takes inside of it.
A friendly competition between two former foes? Or the opening bells of an all-new rumble between a pair of women who no longer call each other coworkers? Well, based on Lynch's comments on Rousey's negative on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, it sure sounds like the two women are on very different pages of two very different books.
“No, I'm not surprised [by Ronda's negativity]… Look, I have a very different view and a very different experience of WWE, but I always wanted to do this. This is what I always wanted to do. I love this. Is it perfect? No. Nothing is. I've worked in little delis that you're like, ‘How does this place operate?' The size of WWE and the amount of talent and people that go into making it go live on TV for five hours a week when you're just talking about Raw and SmackDown. Then you've got pay-per-views. Then you've got NXT. There's so many people that go behind that, so you're going to be dealing with a lot of people. So you're going to have some negative experiences, but this is my dream. I've always wanted it to be good. I've always looked at myself, how can I be better? How can I make the division better? I've always worked to make it better,” Becky Lynch told Ariel Helwani via Fightful.
“Stuff like the creative, no, it's not always great. There's been a history of it not making sense to me, but nobody's purposely going, ‘How do we make Becky Lynch look awful?' They have so much going on. There's so much going on. The fact that we pull everything off the way that we do and even at a time when, notoriously, the shows were getting rewritten as we were going live on TV and we still got them done. We still went out there, we still hit our times, and we still made the show work. No, it was not always great, but a lot of it was, ‘We're all doing the best we can.' Nobody wants to go out there and do bad work, or make anybody look bad. I don't think anybody is like, ‘How do I make this person look bad?' Unless they're supposed to be a heel, and in terms of, you're only trying to make them look bad, but they're all like if we do good, the company does good. So I don't think anybody is trying to make anybody fail. I suppose that's my point. Nobody's trying to make anybody fail, and I think when you love this, you look to try and make it better.”
Interesting stuff, right? Well wait, it gets even better, as Lynch decided to then turn things in an incredibly personal direction that might have just made one of the “Baddest Women on the Planet” into an enemy for life.
Becky Lynch isn't too high on Ronda Rousey's in-ring abilities.
Continuing her conversation with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Becky Lynch decided to discuss why Ronda Rousey might not be as personally thrilled by her in-ring career in WWE as some others, as, in “The Man's” opinion, she was never a very good wrestler no matter how much people wanted her to be.
“She was coming from a different industry. She was a star and she should have been handled differently in terms of, I think she had a great first outing that everybody thought, ‘Oh, she can wrestle.' I mean this with respect, but she couldn't wrestle. What do we do isn't something that you can just have one good match and then, ‘Okay, yeah. I'm off to the races.' It's a craft and you have to learn your craft. You have to be diligent about learning your craft, but everybody treated Ronda like she already knew it because when she first came in, she was good in that first bout, but she was also working with Kurt Angle, she was working with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, it was a well-rehearsed match because everybody wanted her to succeed,” Becky Lynch noted.
“Then, it was like, ‘Okay, she can do this. Off to the races.' That was mishandling her because she was a star in her own right, and she had done so much for MMA and, in terms of that and booking, that wasn't done well, but my experience coming from nobody thinking that I was going to be worth anything and making myself very valuable with the company and very valuable to wrestling in general, because I loved it and I sought out to do it. She came in, and I think she found a place that she enjoyed, that she liked, but she never sought to do it from a young age. I think that changes the experience that you have when you go into a place.”
Goodness gracious, while most WWE fans will happily point out that Rousey was never a particularly good wrestler, having another member of the WWE Universe, the female WWE wrestler in the eyes of many fans of the sport, call her a bad wrestler is the sort of personal shot you seldom see in a shoot situation. If Lynch wanted to grab a coffee to talk literature with Rousey at some point in the future, it's safe to say that options are off the cards indefinitely.