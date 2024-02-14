Lynch brings the early celebration 🎉

After punching her ticket to Perth later this month with a big win over Shayna Baszler on the previous edition of RAW, Becky Lynch used her newfound status as a Premium Live Event lock to her advantage in Lexington, Kentucky, booking some in-ring promo time to talk up her desire to go 1-0 in the Elimination Chamber.

Addressing her current status in the WWE Universe, stuck firmly in the hunter category after years of being the promotion’s top star, Lynch revealed why she’s excited to prove her worth in the Chamber and why she’s the perfect performer to unseat Rhea Ripley as the WWE Women’s World Champion.

“The Man has come around to Lexington, Kentucky! And I just saw a very interesting sign over here. I guess I’m going to the prom in 2034. We are officially on the road to WrestleMania and it has been crazy. It has been wild, it has been chaotic, it has been confusing at times, but it’s been unpredictable and I love that about this. And man, I love this, I love this business so much. I was fiveteen years old the first time I stepped foot in a wrestling ring and I have been obsessed ever since. And that obsession, that obsession has been great at times. Most of the time. I mean it is the reason that I’ve gotten to travel around the world, it is the reason that I’m in front of you fine people. It is the reason that a girl who once failed gym class was able to go on and become the first woman to ever win the main event of WrestleMania. It is how I met my husband, it is why I have my daughter. I love you too,” Becky Lynch told the crowd in Lexington, Kentucky.

“But that, that obsession has also been the reason I have missed loved ones’ birthdays, I have missed weddings, I have missed my own father’s funeral. And my daughter is only three years old, but I’ve already had to have some very difficult conversations with her. I’ve had to explain why her mother’s face is busted open and bloody, I’ve had to explain why I can’t pick her up because I have a separated shoulder, I’ve had to explain why her daddy wants to fight Maui. And I’m going to the Elimination Chamber, and she’s going to see my face smashed against the steel, she’s going to see my body bruised and broken, but she is also going to see the brutality that her mother is capable of. Because I am obsessed with this, and I have never been more obsessed with getting my title back, the title that I have not held in almost two years. And that starts with winning the Elimination Chamber, and going face to face with one of the most dominant champions that we have ever seen.”

Turning her attention to the only Women’s World Title available at WrestleMania 40, Lynch asked the fans to give a toast to “Mami,” as she may not be champion for much longer.

“A lot of you love Mami. Yeah, you dig Mami. You don’t think anyone can beat her. Yeah, you don’t think anyone can beat her, but I ain’t just anyone. And she ain’t ever faced anyone quite like me. So whether you love her, whether you hate her, whether you love me, whether you hate me, I want to take a moment, I want to make a toast here- actually, give me a drink. I want to make a little toast for the wild journey, the wild ride we are about to go on all the way to WrestleMania. So everybody, if you have a drink, if you have some popcorn, h*ll if you have a fist, I want you to raise it in the air. And this, this is to Rhea Ripley, enjoy your last few weeks as champion. Bottoms up!”

Oh snap, Lynch is confident confident heading into the Elimination Chamber, conveniently forgetting how her time in the Royal Rumble in 2024 and at Money in the Bank in 2023 turned out. Fortunately, before the segment could go out on a high note, Nia Jax emerged from the back to interject herself into the conversation, as, technically, she could be the one holding the WWE Women’s World Championship at the end of the Elimination Chamber.

Nia Jax is eager for another match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Walking down to the ring with her usual bravado, Nia Jax stood across the ring from Becky Lynch, a woman she defeated on RAW Day 1, to remind her that she isn’t the only one competing for a WrestleMania 40 match in Perth.

“Becky, I know we’ve had our differences, but I have something to say to you, and I’d like to get in the ring with you, please. Becky, I have so much respect for you. If my mom was half the mother that you are, I would be so lucky,” Nia Jax told Becky Lynch. “God willing, one day I become a mother, and I could lead as an example that you are. My god, you’re gonna win that match at Elimination Chamber. I know it. With that compassion, and that drive for your little girl, there is nothing that’s gonna stop you from winning that match and going to WrestleMania. Just like nothing’s gonna stop me from beating Rhea Ripley and becoming the Women’s World Champion. And at WrestleMania, it’s gonna be you versus me.”

Is there a chance that Jax puts it all together and comes out of the Elimination Chamber as a champion? Sure, in professional wrestling anything’s possible, but considering she’s wrestling the match in Rhea Ripley country, it’s safe to say the beatdown she received from the “Erradicator” on RAW may be a preview of what’s to come in Perth.