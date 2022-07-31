Bianca Belair has been champion of the WWE Universe for roughly four months. She rose through the ranks of NXT, wrestled on both the RAW and SmackDown brands, and after a successful title reign on the latter brand back in 2021, she finally became an undisputed champion with a win over Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

And yet, Lynch never quite let it go and turned her attention elsewhere.

No, she instead kept her eyes on the prize and tried to heel her way back into a match with the “EST of WWE” in the hopes of outperformers the woman with the longest hair in professional grappling history to become a three-time RAW Woman’s Champion.

Fortunately for Lynch, that opportunity finally came at SummerSlam, but alas, the outcome *spoiler alert* wasn’t quite what she was hoping for. Taking the ring from a floor-level entrance ramp, Lynch marched to the ring wearing a “Phoenix” from the X-Men-inspired outfit, likely to signify her rising from the ashes, and was promptly beaten down by the bigger, stronger performer from right down the road in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Clearly the fan favorite in the match, Belair pushed the tempo, delivered big-time blows, and, despite a few heelish moves by her foe, was able to drop one heck of a finisher to secure the 1-2-3 and an opportunity to hoist the RAW Women’s championship above her head in victory. While the segment didn’t just end there, and the return of Bayley will ultimately overshadow Belair’s moment, for a moment, the hometown girl got to celebrate her win in the middle of the ring while the fans assembled in the Tennessee Titan’s home stadium cheered her on.