After successfully retaining their titles at Stand & Deliver in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, collectively known as the WolfDogs, finally saw their dream-like tag team come to an end on the fallout edition of NXT, where the duo of Axium and Nathan Frazier secured their must-win match in what could have been their final chance to win the belts.
While some teams may be disappointed in how things shook out and left the PC in anger, Breakker and Corbin decided to stick around after the show to address the audience for what just might be the final time.
“We had to come out and tell each and every one of you thank you so much. Most importantly, I want to say thank you to Bron Breakker,” Baron Corbin told the fans at the Performance Center. “This man helped reignite that fire, along with all of you, for me. Coming back here to NXT, it has been one hell of a ride. Bron got me my first gold in over six years. I bust my ass for this man right here because he's an unbelievable competitor, he's turned into one hell of a friend, and he's gonna go off to SmackDown, and he's gonna become WWE World Heavyweight Champion.”
Breakker then took his turn on the microphone, announcing to the crowd that while he isn't sure what the future holds, he's thankful for his experience in NXT.
“Look, we came out here tonight to really thank all of you. I got my start right here in this very building from day one, back in NXT 2.0. Right here in the WWE Performance Center, since day one, all of you guys have been on this journey, on this ride with me the whole time, so I cannot thank you enough. I want to thank Shawn Michaels for giving me the opportunity to come back here, along with all of the Performance Center coaches that are here every single day, working their butts off to create the future for WWE. I want to thank all the competitors who have pushed me along the way,” Baron Corbin told the NXT audience in the PC.
“But man, right now, I want to thank my tag team partner, Baron Corbin. Look, man. We've fought alongside each other, we fought against each other, we've kicked a lot of a** together. We became World Tag Team Champions, one of, if not the best tag team in the world, in a short amount of time. I can't thank you enough, man, for giving me the opportunity to work with you. Not only are you a phenomenal competitor, one of the best athletes that I've ever been around, but you are my friend. As far as what the future holds for the WolfDogs or Baron Corbin or Bron Breakker, right now, it's not goodbye.”
Wow, who saw that one coming? After ribbing each other on a near-weekly basis and hinting that the team may not truly be built to last, HBK allowed the duo to go out as friends instead of going for a betrayal angle like Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Toxic Attractions, and DIY about a half-dozen times before them. Though their in-ring future as a tag team is anything but guaranteed, at this point, it's possible fans really haven't seen the last of the WolfDogs after all.
Booker T believes Bron Breakker is ready for SmackDown.
Speaking of Bron Breakker's experience at Stand & Deliver, the man responsible for calling the show, Booker T, had nothing but nice things to say about the second-generation Steiner in his review of the event on the Hall of Fame podcast, noting that, while he'd love to keep him around in developmental, he knows he's main roster ready.
“Man, I'd love to see him stay in NXT for a little while longer, but like you said, I feel like he's ready for the main roster as well. It's kind of torn between the two,” Booker T explained on his Hall of Fame podcast via Fightful. “But I do feel like he's main-roster ready, but the work that he's doing in NXT right now is some of his best work, it really is. His comfort level right now, he seems like he is so comfortable performing in the middle of that ring and going out there and doing the stuff off the top rope, Frankensteiners, and whatnot. I'm like, man, this kid is evolving. He's maturing right before our very eyes. So would I want to see him stay? Of course. But would I be sad to see him go? Of course not. These guys, they gotta shine. They gotta move on.”
Unfortunately for Booker T, it would appear he didn't get his wish, as it looks like Breakker and maybe even Corbin are heading to SmackDown full-time. Fortunately, if you stick around in the WWE Universe long enough, you will inevitably end up back in NXT, as fellow former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to the brand immediately after his tag team match against Axium and Frazier, and he won't be the last one either.