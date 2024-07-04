In the lead-up to Clash at the Castle, one of the biggest questionmarks in the WWE Universe was the contract status of Chad Gable.

After it was widely reported that his contract was rapidly coming due at the end of May, with WWE curiously booking him for an Intercontinental Championship match against Sami Zayn on the first weekend in June, fans wondered where they would see Gable again after the Glasgow show… at least until a few hours before the opening bell, when Gable let it be known on Gorilla Position that he had signed a new deal to remain in WWE long-term.

Did Gable actually consider leaving WWE for AEW, TNA, NJPW, or another promotion entirely? At this point, fans don't really know, but in an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, the “Master” let it be known that he really did consider leaving but decided to re-sign with WWE because he wanted to help out the next generation of stars like the Creed Brothers, who are, in his estimation, a strong leader away from being serious players.

“I've done some reflection. I've done some reflecting about what (re-signing) means for me. Not just professionally or financially, going forward, but what I want it to mean to me. I'm getting older. This business is interesting. If you would have told me in high school when I started this, that I'd be hitting my peak when I was 38, I would have said you're crazy. How do you wrestle that long? But here we are. When I evaluate what I want my legacy to be, or part of my legacy, I want to step in more of a leadership role going forward, locker room wise,” Chad Gable told Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat via Fightful.

“We have a lot of young talent coming up with guys from NXT, we have guys like the Creeds [Julius Creed and Brutus Creed], who are these incredible athletes. Everyone has seen their athleticism. They haven't necessarily had the guiding light for them to show them the other stuff and the other side. No one needs to teach them how to be strong and athletic. They have that. I couldn't teach them that. I think I'm the type of guy that would be good in a leadership role, and I would have a lot of value. Especially to the people that WWE and NXT are interested in, which are people with sporting backgrounds and making that jump from amateur athletics with the NIL deals. I think there is a big chance for me to step into a nice leadership role and help those guys whenever I can.”

I see you “Master” Gable, I see you; while his desire to help out with the NIL athletes is certainly legitimate, as Gable did come to WWE after a standout career in college and as an Olympian, it's also very clever to put over the Creeds after being thoroughly rejected by Otis and the former Alpha Academy. If the Creeds really are a leader away from being on top of the world, then Gable really might be the man for the job to get the brothers plus Ivy Nile over the hump.

Chad Gable does have aspirations outside of WWE

Elsewhere, in his appearance on Cheap Heat, Chad Gable commented on his ambitions outside of the squared circle, including his interest in filmmaking. While it's nothing new to hear a wrestler want to cash in their clout to try their hand at Hollywood stardom, Gable appears to have more interest in working behind the scenes, which, considering his experience, could be very interesting indeed.

“It's great for everybody to have options. Everybody will quickly jump to the conclusion that if I were to not re-sign, I'd be going somewhere else. The reality is, the Master's Degree thing is real. I do have the degrees, and I have other interests,” Chad Gable told Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat via Fightful.

“Motion graphics, filmmaking, all these things. Production is very interesting to me and a passion of mine. I thought a cool aspect that some people tend to do is that when their contracts come up or when they're done wrestling, they just disappear and ride off into the sunset. It's not some big fanfare. That's the way I always saw myself. Who knows. I don't know what I would have done. I may have tried to go to Hollywood and tried making films or title sequences. I don't know where my head was at. I was kind of open to everything for a while there as I was considering it. I always like the idea of once you're done, just drift off, and people say goodbye, and that's it, you're done.”

Now, for fans out of the know, Gable has a bachelor's degree from Northern Michigan University and a master's degree from Full Sail University in Orlando, where he studied media design. While that doesn't technically have anything to do with filmmaking, it does show that the “Master” has a curious mind and could end up being a very good director, producer, title sequence designer, or anything he puts his mind to.