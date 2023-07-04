After watching Cody Rhodes get into a brutal brawl with Brock Lesnar in the opening segment of RAW, WWE's newest backstage reporter, Jackie Redmond, decided to call out the “American Nightmare” once more to see if he has anything to say on the return of the “Beast Incarnate.”

Fortunately, Rhodes did have something to say but wanted to first welcome his new coworker to RAW with a very kind gesture from himself and the assembled crowd in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Tonight is Jackie’s first night on Monday Night RAW, I think everybody, can we can say ‘Hi Jackie!’ There you go, Jackie, I think we can all see that I’m a man of my word. I said after Night of Champions that I would be waiting on Brock Lesnar and tonight, the ‘Beast’ reared his head and I decided to speak his language and the translation is simple, ‘Welcome back Brock, we are not done yet.’ Brock Lesnar, you broke my arm, I busted his face; there is no way we can continue to co-exist on Monday Night RAW. I want another shot at Brock Lesnar; I’ll fight Brock Lesnar any night; I’ll fight Brock Lesnar every night.”

Are Lesnar and Rhodes going to wrestle weekly until SummerSlam on August 5th? I mean, probably not but don't be surprised if Rhodes and Lesnar start brawling early and often backstage, in digital exclusive segments, and even during other sanctioned matches, as after giving each other genuine injuries that have required medical attention, it's hard to imagine this battle doesn't end without a little more blood spilled in a WWE ring.