When it comes to tag teams in the WWE Universe, few have found themselves with as big a rocket strapped to their backs as the Creed Brothers, Julius and Brutus, plus their third, Ivy Nile, for good measure.

Since being officially called up to the main roster in November of 2023, the duo have won seven of their 11 matches, been challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, and become fan favorites for their unique style of collegiate offense coupled with larger-than-life personalities.

Asked how it feels to have things come at the team so quickly in a Royal Rumble red carpet interview, Julius Creed told Fightful that it'd been an adjustment, but at the same time, not too much has changed for the trio.

“We were closer to trying out than being on the main roster,” Julius Creed told Fightful. “It’s weird how life goes sometimes. Everything is different, but at the same time, the day-to-day, everything feels the same. Then you look back over a period of time, and your life is completely different. This is definitely one of those things where things move at supersonic speed in WWE.”

Brutus commented on how quickly the Creed Brothers have come to prominence on the main roster, too, noting that the faction was notified of their RAW call-up on his wedding day shortly after their first match with Alpha Academy in his own red-carpet interview with Sean Ross Sapp.

“We didn’t actually know after our first match against Alpha Academy,” Brutus Creed told Fightful. “We had to go back to NXT and wrestle a match. What we found was, I actually got married the same day, and I get a call from Trent [Senior Vice President of Athlete ID & Development Trent Wilfinger], ‘We’re going to you need full time on RAW.’ I was very emotional. It was a very emotional day, for sure.”

Fortunately for the Creeds, it would appear they are no flash in the pan on RAW, as they've been booked very well by Paul Levesque and company since being called up and have the makings of future Tag Team Champions when the Judgment Day's reign finally comes to an end in the not-too-distant future. All things considered, sometimes it's not how fast an opportunity comes your way but how prepared you are for it when that day eventually comes.

The Creed Brothers put the importance of hard work into perspective.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Fightful, Julius Creed opened up about the challenges he and his brother had had to overcome over the past few years and how it prepared them for their current roles on RAW.

While coming up short in a title match is disappointing, their collective collegiate wrestling experience has prepared them for when actual adversity hits in real life.

“Life is about shooting for a goal and working relentlessly and giving it your all to get there. Whether you attain it or not isn’t necessarily the important thing, it’s about the lesson you learn along the way. That was a message I reiterated to him in 2020 when he called me sobbing when I was in a wrestling room in Raleigh, North Carolina because the NCAA Tournament had just gotten canceled. He was 30-0 and was supposed to be the NCAA champ. I told him, ‘If the best thing we take away from these moments in life are materialistic accolades that sit on the shelf and collect dust, I think we missed the main message of life. Sure enough, my big brother-ism came back to bite me in the butt two weeks later when they canceled the Olympic Trials, which I didn’t think was going to happen. I didn’t get to chase that dream. We’re on the cusp of some really big things,” Julius Creed told Fightful.

“Personally, I think we’re going to achieve them and then some more. I think we’re going to achieve it multiple times over. More importantly, I’m excited for what that gets us ready for. My college coach used to always tell us, ‘We’re getting you ready for life so that when you get that call that your grandma is sick and she is in hospice care, and you have to make that eight-hour drive that you can do it and be the type of man your family needs.’ We were in Portland not too long ago, and I got the call that I was gonna have to put my longtime dog down. That was a gut punch, that sucked. Doing the hard things when we don’t necessary want to do them all the time, in order to prepare for a title match, we’re choosing suffering in those moments so that when life hits us with some unchosen suffering, we’ll hopefully be able to rebound and keep things together and keep moving for our loved ones in our lives and provide a better way of life for everybody.”

There's an old saying by UCLA Basketball coach John Wooden that goes, “The true test of a man's character is what he does when no one is watching.” While fans may not see what the Creeds have gone through to get where they are today, it's safe to say every step in the journey has prepared them to become the new, premier tag team of the Triple H era, which, considering how stagnant the division has become over the past few years, would be a welcomed change.