On the fallout edition of RAW after Payback, performers from around the WWE Universe, even those like Jey Uso who were making their debuts on the red brand as full-time roster members, were looking to pick up some wins, solidify their spots on the card and, most importantly of all, shore up their allegiances in the lead-up to Fastlane in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is somehow only a month away.

Though Finn Balor has made it his personal pet project to help his long-time friend and one-time student JD McDonagh get in the good graces with the rest of The Judgment Day, as the faction is on a bit of a roll as of late, another member of the group, Dominik Mysterio, saw an opportunity to take part in some faction-building of his own with “Main Event” Jey Uso, who was hanging out on his own after linking up with his former Uce, Sami Zayn, in the opening segment of the show.

After introducing himself to Uso, who acknowledged him as the “little homie,” Mysterio let “Main Event” know that, if he wants a new family, The Judgment Day is open to his inclusion.

“You know, I just wanted you to know that we both come from messed-up families and, you know, Hall of Fame fathers, and I know what you're going through, man,” Dominik Mysterio began. “I feel it, you know, everyone thinks because everyone respects my dad and who he is that, you know, life at home is all good, but I know how it really is, man. And I feel you, you know, as a man that didn't have a family to a man that now has the tightest family, I know what you're going through.”

“You do?” Jey Uso asked.

“I'm being serious; if you think about it, you come from a broken family; you have no family,” Mysterio noted. “Jey, no one likes you, just like no one liked me. But ever since Mami came into my life and Judgment Day; there is no leaders, we're all equal, man. And if you want, I'll go talk to the family; I'll talk to Judgment Day just so you know, there's always open arms for you there. Because I know, we know what it's like, but just think on it. Like I said, Judgment Day is here with open arms, and I want to thank you for your time. Think about it, Judgment Day.”

Wow, who saw that one coming?

Though some will take umbrage with the statement that nobody likes Uso, as Zayn spent pretty much the entirety of RAW telling his fellow babyfaces to back off of Jey on his first night on the show, it is worth wondering if the “Main Event” would rather return to the safety of a group instead of going out on his own with a massive target on his back. While the answer may feel obvious to some, in the WWE Universe, a swerve can always be waiting around any turn, especially when members of The Bloodline are involved.

Finn Balor is proud of JD McDonagh's efforts on RAW amid Jey Uso hype.

After securing a big win over Sami Zayn and an even bigger save in the defense of “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio on RAW, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor stopped by RAW TALK to do a victory lap for Jackie Redmond and the rest of the WWE Universe.

“The biggest win of my career came on Saturday when Finn won the Grand Slam. I don't know how much I can say with my jaw like this but I just want to say this, alright: I didn't come here to sow the seeds of dissent in The Judgment Day; I came here to bring Judgment Day together around this man. Around Grand Slam Finn,” JD McDonagh declared.

“You know Jackie, it's true, JD has been really stepping up this last couple of weeks, but that's all it's been, a couple of weeks,” Finn Balor noted. “There's still a lot more work to be done, but trust me, I believe in this young man.”

Will the rest of The Judgment Day eventually come to believe in McDonagh just like Balor does? Or will the potential pursuit of Jey Uso make McDonagh into an afterthought or even worse? Only time will tell, but giving Damian Priest a brand new purple Money in the Bank briefcase with the word “Señor” painted on it – an item that just screams available at shop.WWE.com – will certainly only help to strengthen his case as a potential faction member.