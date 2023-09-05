When Cody Rhodes announced to the fans at Payback in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that Jey Uso was un-quitting WWE to become the newest member of the RAW roster, it got folks talking in a way that no other (WWE) news story that day could match.

Suddenly, the lone babyface in The Bloodline was back in the WWE Universe, and he'd finally be afforded the sort of main roster singles run he's been after since his slightly older brother Jimmy was out of action back during the Thunderdome day.

Taking the ring in the opening segment of the show, Uso acknowledged that he might not be the most popular member of the RAW locker room, but that won't stop him from living his dream as a singles star.

“Alright, real talk, your boy's been only gone for like two to three weeks, right?” Jey Uso began. “But I mean, it felt a lot longer than that, though. I mean, I really hit my breaking point back there, Uce. Every week, man, every week on national television, fighting my family. Bruh, we Family Feud for real. Then, out of the blue, the unexpected called me, goes by the name the ‘American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes. I see you Uce, that's why I'm on the man event Mondays all by myself. I did some things in the past, might have created some enemies back there, but you know where to find me, cause it's just me, Uce, and ‘Main Event' Jey Uso is now in your city.”

With the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand, the fans in North Charlotte went absolutely wild when “Worlds Apart,” the theme song of Sami Zayn, rang out through the speaker in the Spectrum Center, signifying that the “Underdog from the Underground” was making his way down to the ring.

Sami Zayn has a message for Jey Uso after his post-Payback return to RAW.

As the crowd went wild, Sami Zayn marched down to the ring with the youthful exuberance that fans have come to expect from the most effortlessly optimistic member of the WWE roster.

Approaching his former friend in the center of the ring, Zayn let it be known where he feels Uso stands with himself and the rest of the RAW locker room, before offering up something of an ultimatum to the “Main Event” star.

“Boy Jay, I've got to be honest, it's pretty crazy to see you standing here, man. A lot of what you said is true, but one thing you said that is definitely true: there are a lot of people back there in that locker room that are gonna have a very big problem with you being here now. That's the truth. Hey, that's the truth, and even me, even Kevin Owens, and I haven't always seen eye to eye when it comes to this whole situation. But it's fine, Kevin Owens isn't even here tonight. And it doesn't even matter, whoever in the back, in the locker room, whatever problems they have, that's not what this is about. Right now, this is about you and me, and I wanted to make sure that I was the first person that you saw when you came to Monday Night RAW so that I could look you in the eyes and tell you straight to your face that I am happy that you're here,” Sami Zayn said to his former friend.

“I know you, Jay, I know you, man. I know what's in your heart, I know what kind of guy you are, I know that everything that you did over the past couple months, I know how hard that had to be, but you did it, man, you broke free! And now you're standing here on your own two feet all by yourself. You have become who you have always been in here; you truly are ‘Main Event' Jey Uso. So look, I know there's a history here, I don't expect us to be friends overnight, best buddies, whatever it is, I just wanted to tell you straight to your face, man: I'm really proud of you.

After failing to get a reaction from Uso, Zayn spoke once more.

“You know what, it's fine,” Zayn said. “Whenever you're ready to talk, I'm here, alright?”

Walking away after seemingly having his offer of friendship rejected, Uso lifted up the microphone and sent a message to the WWE Universe that will make fans and performers alike incredibly happy.

“Hey Sami, now that wasn't very Ucey of me, was it?” Jey said before getting locked in a bare hug by Zayn.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, you did it again; the most popular act of 2022 is back together on Monday nights, and regardless of how it turns out in the end, fans will surely enjoy this unlikely reunion while it lasts.