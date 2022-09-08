Even WWE’s Seth Rollins loves AEW’s The Acclaimed

At his heart, Seth Rollins is a fan of professional wrestling. Sure, he’s a WWE guy through and through, but he’s got friends in AEW, GCW, Impact, and NJPW, and has even been photographed at indie shows despite his best efforts to stay hidden.

This love of wrestling was on full display on Wednesday afternoon, when, for no reason in particular, Rollins fired off the following tweet to encourage fans to appreciate what they get to witness on television for free on a weekly basis.

The amount of top level in ring content that happens WEEKLY on TV is staggering. Gunther/Fella. Roxy/Meiko. Ricky/Melo. KO/Theory. Roman/Drew. Acclaimed/Swerve. It’s unreal. Appreciate that shit. — Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (@WWERollins) September 7, 2022

Gunther/Fella? SmackDown guys. Roxy/Meiko? NXT gals. Ricky/Melo, KO/Theory, Roman/Drew? Well, that’s the WWE Neopolitain of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, respectively, nothing too weird there. But wait, what’s that last name there? Acclaimed/Swerve? Aren’t those *gasp* AEW guys?

Folks, it’s official: Seth “Freaking” Rollins loves The Acclaimed just like everyone else.

Now granted, being a fan of The Acclaimed isn’t exactly a hipster take in September of 2022; the duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have been insanely over since reuniting with Billy Gunn and had maybe the most hyped match on AEW’s All Out Pay-Per-View card where over 10,000 fans cheered the duo on to an incredible degree in an ultimately losing effort.

Could this be some next-level, 3D chess-type recruiting to pursue Caster and Bowens – who was almost signed to WWE in the past – when they become free agents? Potentially, but to be frank, it’s far more likely that Rollins is just a massive fan of what the duo brings to the ring, scissors and all.