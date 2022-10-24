Goldberg shoots on Roman Reigns and WWE’s ‘Goldberg 2.0’

Though he hasn’t wrestled a match since February, when Goldberg talks on professional wrestling, be that WWE, NXT, or otherwise, folks tend to listen… and then write about it afterward.

A lightning rod for controversy who remains vehemently hated by the one and only Bret “The Hitman” Hart, Goldberg is one of the legacy acts still signed to WWE who will occasionally work matches, at least under the old administration. When the company needed a pop, the WCW legend’s phone would ring, and he would fly in from whatever television show/movie/spokesperson engagement he was tied into at the time to do the job, as his most recent title reigns clearly prove.

Fortunately for fans of professional wrestling, Goldberg decided to sit down with the Roman Atwood Podcast to talk all things professional wrestling, and believe you me, he had a lot to say, some of which will certainly ruffle a few feathers across the greater WWE Universe.

Goldberg takes shots at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ “girly” spear.

Speaking with Atwood on the development and utilization of his signature move, the spear, Goldberg detailed how the move came into being thanks to his football background before taking a subtle but noteworthy shot at the current WWE Universal Champion’s technique, as transcribed by Fightful.

“I’m like, I don’t know what to do,” Goldberg said. “So I get out in the ring, and I’m like, well, let’s just let the instinct kick in. I looked across the ring, it was a dude named Manny Fernandez. I’ll never forget it. I looked at him before the bell rang, and I said, ‘Manny, do you trust me?’ He goes, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘When the finish comes, just tuck your chin, spread your legs, and kiss your ass goodbye. He’s like, ‘What?’ The bell rang, and I’m like okay, here we go. I hope he’s ready, and I ran him over. I came to the back and everybody’s jaw was on the ground. They went, whatever you just did, do that every time. I’m like, that’s pretty simple, and thank you because that’s just like me being on the football. So that’s kind of where that came from.”

“It’s weird because I was the only person who did it. Then the Monday Night Wars come, right, and then they started doing it to take away from what I was doing. Now I’m over there, and people are doing it. I’ll just be honest, Roman said how stupid it is, go out and hit people hard. Well, if you can hit people hard and blur that line and not hurt ‘em, I think it’s pretty smart. Plus, I don’t look like a, no offense, girl when I tackle people.”

Oh snap, Paul Heyman had better not let the “Tribal Chief” read and/or watch that interview, as Reigns might just want to go 2-0 against the former WCW Champion.

Goldberg sees a lot of similarities between himself and an NXT Champion.

Elsewhere in his interview, Goldberg decided to talk about Bron Breakker, the current NXT Champion and the son of his former WCW colleague Rick Steiner. Unsurprisingly, he turned the conversation around to be all about himself.

“Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT. It’s kind of like the farm… it’s not the farm league, I’ll get lambasted for that. But it’s another segment of WWE of the new up and comers basically. Well, he’s me basically,” Goldberg said. “He’s spearing dudes and they wanted him to jackhammer people. He’s the son of one of my best friends and I love this kid. He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic but he’s one of the smartest kids, man. He’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age. Now look at him. He’s calling me last night and we’re talking about the business and he’s like ‘Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I’ve got a rolodex of these coaches.’ I’m like, is this really Steiner’s son man? I remember when he was Gage’s age. It’s cool, it’s cool how it’s all cyclical and we’re all taking care of each other. You’ve got great friends and a great group, even through the generations they all take care of each other.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, is Goldberg right? Is Breakker really just a Goldberg clone? Well, let’s think about it for a second, shall we? Steiner is a muscular powerhouse who wins basically all of his matches and closes out matches with spears. Check. He’s also beaten former champions like Tyler Bate and Dolph Ziggler and has no clear challengers for his strap any time soon. Check as well. Welp, there you go, Breakker is definitely Goldberg 2.0, and the WWE is just banking off of his former glory… *sigh.*