As the Intercontinental Championship match between GUNTHER and Madcap Moss trucked along, the Montreal crowd got antsy. Mind you, they seemed to appreciate the match just fine, but as the arrival of hometown hero Sami Zayn neared, some took it upon themselves to play off the penultimate segment with cheers of “Ole!”

Discussing the match in the back with Megan Morant, Moss, and his girlfriend, Emma, blamed these cheers for their ultimate loss.

“That was tough,” Moss said. “I mean, the bottom line is I just didn’t get it done.”

“But you would have, had the crowd not have turned on you out there,” Emma said. “Had it not been so loud that it was distracting to you in the ring you would have won. You had him beat.”

“I mean, I’m not one to make excuses but that is true, if they hadn’t turned on me… I mean, I couldn’t concentrate at all, and the ref couldn’t either, that’s why she was slow on some of those three counts. I’m not even sure if I didn’t win, technically.”

“Right, you had it in the bag,” Emma said. “You know what, forget about tonight, it’s in the past, onwards, and upwards. You’re too much of a Superstar to worry about this, okay?”

Now, to be completely transparent, Moss didn’t lose because of the cheers; GUNTHER is a better wrestler, and he worked on top for basically the entire match. Still, maybe Emma is taking a page from her fellow Impact-turned-WWE star Chelsea Green’s playbook and will complain – to the manager or otherwise – until she gets her way.