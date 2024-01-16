"Big Bad Breakker" is a natural.

Though he's only been wrestling a professional wrestler for two and a half years following an abbreviated camp stay with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted fullback, it feels like Bron Breakker has been a member of NXT forever.

Officially making his televised in-ring debut in September of 2021, Breakker has only wrestled 101 matches, according to Cagematch, but has a resume loaded with the sort of accolades some performers spend decades fighting for, winning the NXT Championship twice for a combined reign of over 400 days all the while headlining huge shows like Stand And Deliver and undergoing a successful heel turn last year.

So why isn't WWE sending their prized young prospect, who is only 26, up to the main roster, where he could shine as a member if RAW or SmackDown? Discussing his nephew's success in an interview with John Poz on Two Man Power Trip, Scott Steiner put over his brother's son, noting that he's picked up on everything it takes to become a WWE Superstar incredibly quickly.

“He's picked it up quicker than I thought he would. There are so many intricate details you have to pay attention to,” Scott Steiner told via Fightful. “He was always a fan. He'd watch me on Nitro and then ride his bicycle over and then cut the same promo on me, to me. [Laughs]. ‘Come up with your own s**t.' I believe that's probably good with interviews today, he's been doing it for so long. Then, he copies all my s**t, so that helps [laughs]. He's very athletic. He was in Baltimore Ravens camp in the COVID year, which was tough because they had to learn by video and not on the field. He made it to the second to last cut. He did good. Then he got called a year after he started wrestling, but he was already making good progress in wrestling, so he stayed at the Performance Center.”

So, with two title reigns and a win-loss record of 76-25 with wins over basically every member of the NXT roster, does “Big Papa Pump” believe his nephew should be called up to the main roster? Yes, but he isn't going to push Shawn Michaels to do it, as it's clear WWE has a lot going on at the moment.

“Do I think he's ready?” Steiner asked. “Yeah, but there's no point in going up there if there are not any plans because there are so many people up there now with CM Punk coming back, Cody Rhodes, The Rock just came back for that RAW, and it sounds like they might be doing WrestleMania with Rock and Roman Reigns. There are so many top-notch talents, it's hard for them to find a spot for everybody. It's better to stay down there (in NXT) instead of going up there (to the main roster) and getting lost in the shuffle. It's better to go up when they have concrete plans for you.”

Would it be cool to see the second-generation Steiner make his way to the main roster? Yes, he's accomplished everything there is to do in NXT, and the longer he sticks around, one could argue the sparkle on his shiny new presentation could start to dim. Still, with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Gunther all locked in as champions and Logan Paul in the middle of a vanity run with the United States Champion, there really isn't a place for the Breakker at the moment, which means sticking around in NXT might be the best call for the time being.

Scott Steiner discusses being inducted into the HOF by Bron Breakker.

Elsewhere in his conversation with John Poz on Two Man Power Trip, Scott Steiner talked about what it was like to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his nephew Bron Breakker, who wasn't quite the “Badder Than Evil” heel he's grown into today. For Steiner, the night was special, as he was finally being recognized by his peers.

“It was great. I got inducted in the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa when I got a call from WWE,” Scott Steiner shared via PW Mania. “The fact that Bronson [Bron Breakker] was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night.”

Asked if he was surprised by how long it took to be named to the WWE Hall of Fame, Steiner said no, as much of it was “self-induced.”

“Yeah, that was self-induced,” Steiner noted. “After I went to WWE when they bought WCW, I went up there hurt and wasn't as mobile. I was pissed off, and it took a while for me to get over that. It's never good to hang onto that stuff. Since Bronson was there, It made the decision that much more easier.”

Did Breakker help to bring the Steiner Brothers back into the WWE Universe? If so, he's making a strong case for the WWE Hall of Fame too.