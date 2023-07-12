After recapturing the titles they never lost at Money in the Bank thanks to a not-so-lowkey assist from Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez found out who their next challengers will be for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles in Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, WWE's resident “Complaints Department” who were initially supposed to wrestle for the titles back in May before the duo had to relinquish the belts due to injury.

And yet, for as formidable as Green and Deville may be as a team, they aren't the only act that has beef with the duo. No, while discussing their short-term prospects in the WWE Universe with Jackie Redmond on RAW TALK, the newest journalist added to the Monday night roster asked Rodriguez about the sudden interest she's drawn from Rhea Ripley, who is currently without a challenger for the WWE Women's Wolrd Championship. Discussing the prospects of having to wrestle one of the most formidable performers in the entire WWE Universe, Rodriguez laid down the ground rules for how she'll be handling her business moving forward.

“I think we made it clear to Rhea and to everyone, if she’s gonna continue on with her bull, we’re gonna stop her,” Raquel Rodriguez said.

Turning their attention to the task at hand, Morgan and Rodriguez were asked about the prospects of wrestling Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after the dynamic duo punched their ticket to become the number one contenders for the straps on RAW. While Morgan and Rodriguez understand that anything can happen in a WWE ring, neither performer is down with the ways in which they do business.

“I think our focus right now is definitely defending our title successfully next week,” Liv Morgan said. “I wanna say that Sonya and Chelsea are great competitors, but honestly, how they won tonight was absolutely disgusting. It takes a lot for me to react, and I think how they won was just pitiful, and that’s not how champions conduct themselves.”

“But it just goes to show what kind of athletes that they are,” Rodriguez said. “They have to cheat to win, and we’ll be ready for whatever.”

“We’ve been watching them the last two weeks,” Morgan said. “And next week, they can watch us.”

So, for fans keeping track at home, there are currently three performers who are looking to take down the WWE World Tag Team Champions, with a third, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, set to wrestle the duo next week on RAW. In a promotion where even fighting champions go to the mat roughly once a month with the titles on the line, it looks like Morgan and Rodriguez are going to have to earn their spot at SummerSlam the hard way.

Sonya and Chelsea have a message for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are clearly ready to go to the mat to defend their belts against anyone who steps up, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green the sort of honest brokers who always play by the rules and are willing to take a loss when they aren't the better team.

Stopping by the RAW backstage area for a special interview with Jackie Redmond for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Green and Deville took issue with the idea that Morgan and Rodrigue are somehow unstoppable, with the former specifically noting that her tag team is currently on a roll.

“Okay Jenny, well, guess what?” Green asked. “I don’t know if you know this, but we won last week, we won this week, and we’re about to win next week.”

“We’re going to be your new women’s tag team champions, do you understand that?” Deville said. “Do you understand what that means? The prestige that comes with holding a title here? Probably not, because she’s a new girl. But you’re gonna understand that you need to respect us because we are winners. Jackie.”

Technically, other than getting Jackie Redmond's name wrong, Deville and Green didn't say any lies during their WWE Digital Exclusive, as they have been on a winning streak and may even be able to get one over on Morgan and Rodriguez if the refereeing isn't top notch and they have a shot to parlay a few seconds of mischief into a reign with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the expanded purse that comes along with it. While the chances may be small, stranger things have happened, like Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank without most fans being any the wiser.