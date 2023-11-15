After receiving widespread praise for helping to save Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel, Logan Paul opens up about his signature spot.

While the most impressive moment of Logan Paul‘s Crown Jewel weekend probably should have been winning the United States Championship in a fun, fast-paced match with Lucha legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, there was a curious spot in the match that rose above the rest and established the “Maverick” as something far more than a simple “celebrity wrestler:” A split-second decision to save Mysterio from certain demise after botching a Moonsault that could have resulted in serious injury.

In the moment, this spot looked fluid, upon further reflection, it looked all the more impressive, as Paul was able to catch Mystero in one fell swoop and made it look like a wrestling maneuver instead of an ariel rescue, but in the end, things might not have been all they seemed, as upon further reflection, the “Maverick” noted that he might have actually been at fault for the spot being so dangerous, as he explained on his Impaulsive podcast.

“I'm going to come clean because I've seen all these positive headlines. ‘Logan saves Rey Mysterio.' The Mexican community is going crazy, they're praising me, saying I'm sort of hero,” Logan Paul said on ImPaulsive via Fightful. “I'm like, ‘Dang, I'm getting recognized for something cool? I'll take it.' Then, I looked at the clip, upon assessing my performance, while I think I did save Rey Mysterio. I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back for the move, and I think he didn't clear enough ground for the move. That's what happened. I was too far back, he didn't clear enough ground, we both made a mistake. I had to catch him, I had to catch him. I wasn't going to not catch him. truthfully, while I like the headlines and I like getting gassed up, I was just doing my job. I'll take the praise.

“The tough part is when I caught him, I was in like a spider-knee position. I have compromised knees, so maybe they could have snapped.”

Alright, so even if Paul technically created the problem for Mysterio, it's still pretty impressive that he was able to make the most of it and save his in-ring partner from almost certain danger, as one catastrophic injury could effectively end the WWE Hall of Famer's career on the spot. Say what you will about his presence in the WWE Universe, but that kind of effort will make and keep him incredibly popular with the boys in the back.

Eric Bischoff was incredibly impressed by Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

Speaking of Logan Paul's appearance and efforts at Crown Jewel, one person who was very impressed with what the “Maverick” brought to the table in Saudi Arabia was none other than WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who complimented the do-it-all social media star for not just his wrestling abilities but also his in-ring psychology.

“Logan Paul blows me the f**k away, pure and simple. I just don't understand how he's become as phenomenal as he is, with such a limited amount of experience and time in the industry,” Eric Bischoff said via Fightful.

“It's not just that he can go in there and athletically perform, which he does exceedingly well. But he's got psychology. He's got the timing of a 25-year-old top performer. He knows how to work the crowd. It's natural for him. He doesn't have to learn it. It's already there. I think that, combined with his sense of timing, he doesn't rush anything, he's a step and a half ahead of himself, and he takes his time getting there, which makes everything feel so believable. It allows you to get sucked in emotionally and allow you to forget, ‘Oh, I'm watching a professional wrestling match.' No, you're watching drama happen right in front of you, and you're sucked into it. I can't say about him. It was so good.”

As crazy as it is to imagine, the older Paul brother has only been wrestling professionally for about 18 months, making his debut at WrestleMania 38 in a tag team match with The Miz versus The Mysterios. Since that fateful bout, Paul has wrestled just seven more matches, taken place in a Money in the Bank ladder match, and is now the proud holder of the United States Championship. While some of that success likely has more to do with his star power than his in-ring ability, as wrestling has never been a true meritocracy, Paul's ability to wrestle at a high level has made it incredibly easy for Paul “Triple H” Levesque to sell him to the WWE Universe and as a result, has made him into one of the top act in the business right now.