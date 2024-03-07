When news broke that Maxxine Dupri was booed at a California house show before Elimination Chamber for her, shall we say, green wrestling in a match against Nia Jax, it split opinions across the IWC.
Some fans found the behavior totally acceptable, noting that show attendants have every right to boo a performer if they want to, while others suggested the behavior was cruel, as how can a performer like Dupri improve if she doesn't work matches, especially on the house show circuit?
Discussing her reaction from fans as a whole in an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, Dupri noted the unique spot she finds herself in, as she might just have the fewest matches of anyone on the entire WWE roster and yet has to do so in front of millions of fans almost weekly.
“I think yes and no. I think at times, people have really given me a lot of grace because I'm learning on live TV, and thankfully, with my character, that's been said, so people are aware that these are my first reps. My first time performing in front of a crowd have been on Monday Night Raw. So I think on that level, people have given me a lot of grace. I think on the other hand, and maybe this is in my head, this is just how l feel, I feel like we have so many talented women. Not only on SmackDown, RAW, but NXT, developmental, people wrestling on the independent scene. So I think there's also this level of, ‘Okay, so this girl's getting a shot who maybe is or is not quite as ready as people feel I should be.' So I think that adds a level of scrutiny. But I think for me, it's an added level of pressure, but it's also, I want to make those people proud that aren't getting an opportunity.
“I'm so grateful for every opportunity. I'm grateful to be thrown into the deep end. Obviously, it's scary, and obviously, it sucks when you get scrutiny for things where it's like, I really am doing my best, I'm training as hard as I can, I'm trying to get better every time. But I'm not perfect. I am human, and this is my first time doing this stuff, so there is gonna be times where I do things that people aren't gonna love, or that I'm not gonna love when I watch back. Believe me, I'm watching it back too, like why did I do that? I don't know. [Laughs] I'm trying to figure it out, like I get it. So I do think it adds that level of scrutiny, but I also think I'm a perfectionist, I'm a people-pleaser, so it's just hard for me sometimes. I want to be better than anyone could ever could imagine I could be.”
On paper, Dupri said basically everything right in her podcast appearance, as she's trying her best to navigate a very unique situation on the fly. Fortunately, Dupri isn't trying to figure it all out on her own, as she has a fantastic support system in place to learn how to be a WWE Superstar on the fly.
Wrestling fans who spent their hard-earned money on a ticket have the right to cheer or boo whoever they want.
If fans are booing Maxxine Dupri, she has two options: Get better or go home. It's that simple.
Could WWE book her less until she learns? Maybe.
Maxxine Dupri has a system in place to become a WWE Superstar.
Continuing her conversation with Lightweights, Maxxine Dupri reveals how she's planning to become a legitimate WWE Superstar worthy of cheers, with Chad Gable taking a keen eye on her in-ring development.
“I've always been spending a lot of time in the ring. So yes, consistently. I train with Chad Gable as much as I can. Obviously, he lives in a different state. So any time that I'm able to get in the ring with him before TV on Mondays, I always will,” Maxxine Dupri noted. “That's been a game-changer for me. He's so kind to spend his time doing that, he does not have to do that. So I'm really, really appreciative that he takes the time to do that. Then I go to the Performance Center during the week, and I'll train with the girls that are in the developmental. I'll go with Indi sometimes, and Candice, Nia, anyone I can go with, Chelsea. I love the opportunity to learn from any of them because I'm always like, ‘I need it. Someone come with me and help me, please.'”
Will Dupri eventually get there? Will she be the rare performer who, after just a year or two of work, can go at a level far above her years? Or will WWE have to change their strategy moving forward, sending Dupri back to NXT or simply placing her as a valet only moving forward? Either way, whether or not Dupri is able to become a legit wrestler, it's safe to say she will have every opportunity to succeed.