Despite recent reports that she was on her way back, Alexa Bliss' WWE return is now “on hold indefinitely.”

A new report from PWInsider Elite (via Bleacher Report) states that Bliss was supposed to return during the January 13, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix in San Jose, California. As most have realized, this did not happen.

Now, it appears that the WWE's creative team has scrapped all of the return plans for the former five-time world champion. Anything plans to bring her back are now “on hold indefinitely,” which could be due to her contract. PWInsider notes that Bliss is physically ready to return, and the problem was not over creative differences.

Her return was going to involve Bliss with the Wyatt Sicks, who recently moved to Friday Night SmackDown. This would have made sense, given Bliss' previous storylines with the late Bray Wyatt. His brother, Bo Dallas, currently leads the Wyatt Sicks as Uncle Howdy.

PWInsider said that Bliss' contract is “an older WWE deal.” It was signed before she went on maternity leave, so she might be due to a revised contract.

It has been about two years since Bliss was seen in WWE. Her return is looming, and hopefully, her contract situation will be figured out sooner rather than later.

The latest update on Bliss comes after WrestleVotes reported that Bliss' return was “on the horizon.” They noted that WWE has started developing her storylines for her return as well as merchandise. It appears that all of that is now scrapped for the foreseeable future.

When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE?

Perhaps the latest update on Bliss is a ruse to make her a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble. Every year, the Royal Rumble is used to bring back injured and re-signed Superstars. This year, it appears several stars are ready to come back, including Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Maybe Bliss will be another name that returns during the annual battle royal.

Bliss has not been seen in WWE since the Royal Rumble in January 2023. She faced Bianca Belair in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship in a losing effort. Around this time, Bliss was seemingly once again getting involved with Wyatt, who competed in his final match the same night.

She then left WWE as she had a baby. During her time off, Bliss also revealed that she was dealing with skin cancer. Luckily, it sounds like she is ready to come back soon.

Her career started in 2013 when Bliss joined the NXT developmental brand. She remained there until 2016, when she was promoted to the main roster. Since then, she has won five world championships on the main roster.

Additionally, she is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion as well. Two of those reigns were with Nikki Cross, and the other was with Asuka. Bliss is also a one-time 24/7 Champion and Money in the Bank winner (in 2018). She became the second-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion with all of her accomplishments.