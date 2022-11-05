Brock Lesnar bests Bobby Lashley atop WWE Crown Jewel

After avoiding each other for the first 20 years of their respective careers, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar never faced each other in a WWE ring. Two of the biggest titans in the game today post-2000, Lashley and Lesnar have passed each other like ships in the wind, very big, warships with an unspoken understanding of mutually assured destruction.

Fortunately for fans of pro wrestling, 2022 has brought now one, not two, not three, but four matches featuring Lesnar and Lashley, with the former famously taking the strap from the latter at the Royal Rumble before the belts changed hands once more at Elimination Chamber.

Opening the show at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Lashley didn’t wait for the bell to ring to get his in-ring action underway, smashing “The Beast Incarnate” into the steel steps while he walked to the ring in a move that seemingly injured his left knee. Still, Lesnar was able to wrestle back control from “The Almighty,” and even if he was unsteady on his feet, the do were able to work a “big hoss” match that earned a few huge reactions from the crowd.

Unfortunately, the match’s ending wasn’t quite so impressive, as, after locking up Lesnar in the Full Nelson for what felt like a very long time, Lashley found himself pinned when “The Beast Incarnate” kicked off the turnbuckle and laid his foe out in a sort of reverse spear. No wonder Lashley decided to attack Lesnar after the match; in what could have been a war of attrition between to titans, a sort of Godzilla vs. King Kong of the squared circle, Triple H instead booked a series of gimmicks with a less-than-satisfying finish.