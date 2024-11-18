Currently, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is promoting Red One, but he may return to WWE soon to confront Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes knows the long game for The Rock. He recently told Adrian Hernandez that he knows when the Great One is returning. Despite rumors, Rhodes assured fans that The Rock will be “involved” with WrestleMania 41 one way or another.

“I know when he [The Rock] comes back, I know who he'll come looking for, I know what to expect,” Rhodes said. “What I can say about WrestleMania 41 is keep the rumors going, keep them churning, enjoy the discourse. But I think what you will get will surprise you all.”

The two still have unfinished business after WrestleMania XL. Despite The Rock showing up at Bad Blood after Rhodes teamed with former rival Roman Reigns, the Final Boss has not been seen on WWE TV since. The moment has not even been discussed since happening.

Cody Rhodes and The Rock's WWE rivalry

The storied feud between Rhodes and The Rock dates back to January 1, 2024, when the latter made his return to WWE. He seemingly teased a feud with his cousin, then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, in a promo.

After the Royal Rumble, which Rhodes won, The Rock seemingly took his spot at WrestleMania XL to face Reigns. The change-up led to an online movement to put Rhodes back in his place.

This led to The Rock transforming into a new character, the Final Boss. The Final Boss implemented real-life elements of The Rock's persona, such as him joining the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings.

In the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, the Final Boss and Reigns teamed to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If the Bloodline members won, Rhodes' match against Reigns the following night would be contested under “Bloodline Rules.”

The Rock pinned Rhodes, leading to a “Bloodline Rules” match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Despite The Rock's best efforts, Reigns lost the championship to Rhodes.

The following night on RAW, The Rock confronted Rhodes and whispered something in his ear. WWE fans are still waiting for the payoff to the moment.

And it sounds like it will come sooner rather than later. Rhodes knows that the Final Boss is coming, and he is likely set for a collision course with both Reigns and Rhodes.

During his WWE hiatus, The Rock has filmed the upcoming Mark Kerr biopic, The Smashing Machine, and is promoting Red One. His latest movie is a Holiday adventure also starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons.