Fans may now have an idea of who will host WWE WrestleMania 42: New Orleans, Louisiana, at the Caesars Superdome.

A report from PWInsider Elite states that New Orleans is the current frontrunner to host WWE WrestleMania 42 (per Wrestling Inc.). If this is true, it marks WrestleMania's return to the city.

Previously, New Orleans hosted WrestleMania 30 on April 6, 2014. It was hosted by Hall of Fame inductee Hulk Hogan and featured an eight-match card.

It was a notable event for several reasons. First, Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker‘s WrestleMania win streak. Additionally, Daniel Bryan won the World Heavyweight Championship in what was dubbed the “Miracle on Bourbon Street.”

However, New Orleans may have some competition. Indianapolis, Indiana—which is hosting the 2025 Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025—is also in the running.

A decision will have to be made sooner rather than later. Usually, WWE announces the next year's event a year in advance. So, they will have to decide in the coming months.

The upcoming WrestleMania 41 will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will emanate from Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While the match card is unknown, expect a star-studded affair. The likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, and CM Punk are bound to take part in the annual event.

Where have WWE's recent WrestleManias taken place?

The last three WrestleManias have taken place in Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. All three of those events have featured Reigns in the main event. He went into all three as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns faced WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a winner-takes-all match. He won, making him the Undisputed WWE Champion.

The following year, he defended the title against Royal Rumble winner Rhodes. Despite the loss, Rhodes won the next year's Royal Rumble and faced Reigns again at WrestleMania XL. This time, he won the championship from Reigns.

Since 2020, WrestleMania has become a two-night show. This opens the door for two main events per show. While Reigns has dominated the second night of almost every two-night WrestleMania, the first night main events have also featured top names.

The first Night 1 main event was a match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles. The following year, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks were in the main event of Night 1.

At WrestleMania 38, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin made his long-awaited return to the ring. He faced Kevin Owens in a “No Holds Barred” match in the main event of Night 1. The following year, Owens returned to the Night 1 main event, teaming with Sami Zayn to take on the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) for the Tag Team Championship.

WrestleMania XL doubled down on the Bloodline's presence at the show once again. Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” teamed to face Rhodes and his former rival, Seth Rollins.