As The Bloodline grows bigger and bigger with each passing week of television, with Solo Sikoa adding three new extended family members to the WWE Universe, fans have been wondering which other members of the Anoa'i-Fatu family will appear on RAW, NXT, or SmackDown moving forward.

One such wrestler is none other than Zilla Fatu, the son of Umaga and a frequent contributor to GCW.

Discussing what he's seen from Zilla so far in his wrestling career and how close he is to WWE at this stage of the game, Rikishi, his uncle, broke down Fatu's place on his Off The Top podcast and how close he is to following Jacob Fatu to The Fed.

“As an uncle, I think there's a lot more potential that Zilla has to bring to the table for himself. The kid, I don't think he's reached his best potential yet, hasn't found his extra talent that he can bring to the ring. The only way to find that is to stay consistent out there on the independent circuit. You gotta keep doing it. You don't learn this stuff overnight. While he's out there, he's staying busy. We'll see though, I'll see the growth of Zilla. He texts me, we keep in touch and so forth, and I only give my advice when asked. I like to let the boys kind of find themselves and find out for themself. They're grown young adults, they're not kids. So he'll be able to find it, and I think he's got a lot more to find about himself in the squared circle,” Rikishi explained via Fightful.

“He's charismatic, he's in good shape, and so we'll see. You can't be good in the ring and not be just as good outside the ring. So you gotta be able to control both of those and have hands on it. I don't know who surrounds my nephew when he's on his own on the independent circuit, but that can play another factor too. Hopefully he stays consistent at Booker's school [Reality of Wrestling]. If you don't learn anything from Booker, then you're not listening. So let's see. Let's pray that Zilla gets it and he understands his purpose. When I [saw] him last, I told him that this wrestling thing is bigger than you, it's bigger than me. It's what you do with the platform while you're in this game. So we'll see.”

Will Fatu join the family business in WWE? Only time will tell, but based on his comments on WWE ID, it sure sounds like he's open to any avenue with that outcome.

Jacob Fatu is a fan of WWE ID

Discussing his wrestling career on The Wrestle Era Podcast, Fatu celebrated the launch of WWE ID and its work with Reality of Wrestling, as it could help to get wrestlers like himself a better shot at going to the big leagues.

“My thought process is, I think it's great. I think it's great, not only for me, but for independent wrestlers because it just gives them an easy avenue to get seen. All these wrestlers, what we need is exposure, as much exposure as we can,” Fatu said via Fightful. “So what WWE ID is, it's basically like a scout team, and I guess if you're one of the prospects, it's like a college scout. When you they go to these high schools, they talk, they host seminars, you can pick their brain, or they can do hands-on, train one-on-one. So I think it's a great avenue just for all wrestlers.”

So far, WWE ID has been sort of a mixed bag, with some fans liking it and others not so much. But if it helps wrestlers like Zilla make it to WWE, it certainly helped to serve a purpose.