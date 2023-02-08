When news broke that “The King” Jerry Lawler had suffered a stroke, it seemingly brought the entire professional wrestling community together in wishing the WWE Hall of Famer well moving forward.

While details at the time were sparse, with “The King’s” initial prognosis being a stroke before then being clarified as a “blood blockage to the right side of his brain” by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, fans and contemporaries alike waited to bated breath for an update on Lawler’s status – an update that did not come on Tuesday.

Fortunately, on Wednesday, that update finally came from “The King’s” camp via a message shared across his social media accounts.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future.

For a professional talker like Lawler, a prognosis that he’s expected to make a full recovery with rehabilitation is fantastic news, as not only does “The King” still got it on commentary, as fans who watched RAW XXX clearly witnessed, but he’s actually still a semi-active wrestler into his 70s, as the former Memphis Championship Wrestling stalwart actually worked more matches than Logan Paul in 2022. Though it may take some time to get back to normal, when that day eventually comes, expect fans, regardless of promotional preference, to celebrate his return and enjoy his work once more.