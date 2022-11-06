Logan Paul reportedly suffers major injuries at WWE Crown Jewel

It’s hard to call Logan Paul’s third match in WWE anything but a resounding success. Sure, technically, he lost the contest, which was very widely expected, but he took shots from Roman Reigns like a champ, got in some impressive shots of his own – even if one has basically stolen from “Hangman” Adam Page – and looked like a star worthy of Rookie of the Year considerations.

Now what if I were to tell you that Paul performed much of the match with a torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially even ACL in his right knee – aka all of the major knee injuries a performer can suffer? Unfortunately, that appears to be the case, as, according to the man himself on Twitter, he suffered a pretty bad knee injury midway through the match that could have ramifications well into the future.

“Torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACL happened halfway through the match,” Paul tweeted. “Keep y’all updated.“

Now obviously, there will need to be testing into the extent of Paul’s injuries, and he will clearly have the best possible medical care money can buy, but when you consider that AEW’s Leyla Hirsch tore her ACL – just her ACL – back in May and she still hasn’t been cleared to return to the ring, it sure doesn’t look like Jake’s brother will be back in action anytime soon, which is a shame because he really did work a fantastic match and has the potential to be something truly special in the squared circle if he can channel his boundless energy and enthusiasm into the sport.