Roman Reigns beats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel because of course

When Logan Paul and Roman Reigns entered the ring for the main event of Crown Jewel, it was crystal clear that WWE really wanted the match to feel like a spectacle. The duo had massive instructions, worked a deliberately paced match that felt much different than any other bout on the card, and did everything in their power to make the power moves Paul pulled out of his albeit limited bag of tricks look impressive, from some Greco-Roman grappling, to a jumping cross body and even a buckshot lariat attempt that didn’t quite work correctly but was a nice tribute to “Hangman” Adam Page none the less.

While Reigns worked the majority of the match with the proverbial lead, Paul made things interesting past the mid-point of the match when, after taking some punishment from the “Tribal Chief,” hit him with that magical “one lucky punch” and then a Superman Punch before taking a break to film himself attacking Reigns on the Saudi Arabian announcing table on the outside the ring. This led to the arrival of The Usos, a brawl with Paul’s ontorage, and then the arrival of Jake Paul – was was advertised as being in his brother’s corner but I digress – who punched Jimmy and Jey and basically took the air out of the match’s sails. Paul connected on a frogsplash, Solo Sikoa came out to neutralize Jake, and in the end, Reigns connected with a Superman Punch and then a spear and left the Kingdom with a win just like Paul Heyman predicted on the After the Bell podcast.