For former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns, it didn't matter if he faced The Rock or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Either way, he was happy.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Reigns reflected on the changed WrestleMania XL plans. As the top dog, all that mattered was being in the main event of the PLE. Reigns main evented both Night 1 and Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, breaking Hulk Hogan's record for the most in history (10).

“It doesn't matter to me. I was the main event, no matter what. I'm the guy that everyone wanted to dance with,” Reigns said. “I am the hot chick; everyone wanted to take me out. It was one of those things where we just need to get there and defend this thing. It didn't matter who it is.

“They are trying to stop history from happening. They are trying to take us off the pinnacle right now, so it was the same task in hand for me,” he continued.

With WWE's WrestleMania 41 coming up in April 2025, fans will have to wait to see if Roman Reigns main events against The Rock.

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania XL with The Rock and Cody Rhodes

Before the Royal Rumble, The Rock hinted at facing Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The plans went back and forth. Rhodes handed his WrestleMania main event to The Rock. Plans kept changing, and it led to a tag team match between Reigns and The Rock vs. Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL.

The tag team match had the stipulation that if Rhodes and Rollins lost, Rhodes' match against Reigns the following night would be contested under “Bloodline Rules.”

Unfortunately for Reigns, he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship the next night to Rhodes. Since then, Rhodes has successfully defended the title against AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa, and Kevin Owens. He has held the championship for over 200 days.

Rhodes ended Reigns' 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion. It started in August 2020 when Reigns won the Universal Championship. He added the WWE Championship along the way, unifying the titles, and dominated WWE as the top champion.

All good things come to an end. Since returning from his hiatus, Reigns and Rhodes have teamed at Bad Blood, and the Bloodline story only looks to be getting started.