WWE fans, it’s official: after six or so weeks away, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is officially back on Friday Night SmackDown.

That’s right, after dropping her strap to Charlotte Flair to close out 2022, Rousey was summoned into action by Natalya, who was having words with Shayna Baszler about being nothing but a “Ronda Rousey Clone” following her defeat of the “Queen of Spades” in the elimination match on SmackDown to decide on the final participant in the 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber match.

While Rousey’s return wasn’t met kindly by Natalya, as just having to deal with Baszler alone is tough enough without having to effectively double her presence in the ring, but the reaction from the audience in attendance and especially from fans online was far more mixed. Though fans definitely cheered on the return of Rousey, as it was largely unexpected, fans weren’t exactly high on “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” when she was last in WWE at the end of 2022, with her match against Shotzi drawing particular ire. Could the return of Rousey mean bad news for Flair as she prepares for a highly anticipated match against Rhea Ripley? Or will Paul “Triple H” Levesque find himself in a situation where he has to remove Natalya from her hometown show to give Rousey a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber and a shot at Bianca Belair’s title at WrestleMania 39?

Either way, bringing back Rousey will certainly draw back some eyes to WWE, as she remains one of the most popular female stars in professional combat sports. What they see, however, is far less certain.