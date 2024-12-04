On the December 4, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE, attacking Sami Zayn after Survivor Series: WarGames. Apparently, an injury to another top star caused this.

PW Insider reports that McIntyre made his unexpected return because of the injury Bronson Reed suffered at Survivor Series: WarGames. Reed is a massive loss for RAW, as he is one of their top midcard heels.

“McIntyre's return was not expected to be this soon[,] and the belief backstage last night was that the injury to Bronson Reed at Survivor Series led to McIntyre returning a few weeks earlier than initially planned,” PW Insider's report said.

Granted, the Scottish Warrior was coming back sooner rather than later. WWE had him advertised for some of their holiday live events in the coming weeks, including their show at Madison Square Garden.

Bringing McIntyre back into the fold will make up for Reed's absence. He was last seen at the Bad Blood PLE when he lost to CM Punk in a bloody Hell in a Cell match.

What his character is up to remains to be seen. He attacked Zayn after he lost to Seth Rollins in a match on RAW. McIntyre hit a Claymore on him while in a black hoodie and jeans. He revealed himself and stood over Zayn to close out the show.

Drew McIntyre's recent feud with CM Punk before his WWE return

Before returning on RAW, McIntyre had a blood feud with Punk that lasted three matches over 2024. Their feud started at the Royal Rumble back in January when McIntyre legitimately injured Punk.

Despite being on the shelf for six months, Punk continued his rivalry with McIntyre, costing him the World Heavyweight Championship on several occasions.

Their first singles match happened at SummerSlam with Rollins as special guest referee. Punk lost the match after being distracted by Rollins.

The second match occurred at Bash in Berlin. Punk won the strap match in convincing fashion. Their rubber match took place at Bad Blood in October, when they opened the show. A bloodied Punk stood tall by the end of the match.

After that, McIntyre had not been seen on WWE TV before his return. Punk also took a brief hiatus before returning ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames.

Punk teamed with Roman Reigns and the rest of the OG Bloodline (Jey and Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn). They took on the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed made up the rest of the team.