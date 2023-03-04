Though it’s almost been two weeks since Sami Zayn came up short at the 2023 running of the Elimination Chamber, the hype surrounding “The Underdog from the Underground” has remained sky-high within the WWE Universe. Appearing on both RAW and SmackDown in the weeks proceeding, Zayn has kept up his feud with The Bloodline, feuding on the mic with Jimmy Uso, preparing to fight Solo Sikoa on the first WWE TV show of the month of March, and is likely saving a particularly Ucey juicy zinger for Paul Heyman should the duo meet once more following his brutal showing at “Tribal Cout: The Trial of Sami Zayn.”

Taking time out of his busy schedule as The Bloodline’s “Wiseman,” Heyman stopped by Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina and discussed the current state of WWE heading into WrestleMania 39. When asked about the mild controversy involving Roman Reigns beating Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, a boking call some fans believe was a total mistake, Heyman acknowledged that the goal of high-profile feuds is to build transcendent superstars, which he feels happened in Montreal.

“There’s always an inkling to change any plan. The old expression is you have a test audience every week. We’re very adaptable,” Heyman said. “We think we have a really good formula here and we think we have a really good path. I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Sami Zayn. In fact, I guarantee you haven’t seen the last of Sami Zayn nor Kevin Owens nor any of the other players in this act that we’ve put together. There was a very compelling reason to put Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Elimination Chamber. The timing was perfect, and oh my God, we just happened to be putting that show in Montreal, where the reception to Sami would be something that other audiences will aspire to top because they want to be the best audience ever.”

Like with Cody Rhodes, it’s impossible to know exactly how things will shake out for Zayn until he “completes the story” at WrestleMania, even though he doesn’t technically have a match lined up just yet. Fortunately, whether Zayn wrestles a tag match alongside Kevin Owens or Jey Uso against Jimmy and another member of his Bloodline, it’s clear the fans have his back and want to see the veteran performer enter the championship circle once more. All by the books, according to Heyman.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns is a Starmaker in WWE.

Discussing the matter further, Heyman noted that Zayn isn’t the only star who has left his feud with Reigns a bigger star than when he entered it. If anything, Reigns is a certified Starmaker who elevates his opponents before pinning them for the 1-2-3.

“We saw this Montreal opportunity, we also saw that the timing could not be better,” Heyman said. “We’re heading into the Royal Rumble with Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns, and all the different opportunities that interweave themselves with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The timeline for the story just fit. I understand that people have wanted Sami, more and more and more for Sami. That’s the objective. We try to do that with every challenger. We did that with Drew McIntyre going to Cardiff, we did that with Brock Lesnar going into SummerSlam. We did that with the group in WarGames, Kevin Owens in the Rumble. We try to do that with everyone in the co-starring role with Roman Reigns in terms of who his opponent is going to be. Hopefully, on the flip side in being defeated by Roman Reigns, you are worth far more, have a more passionate fanbase, sell more merchandise and tickets, more famous, more accepted, more valued by the audience than you were before we got our hands on you. That’s the object of what we do. I hope six months from now people are still clamoring more for Sami. That’s what we do. We try to make stars out of everyone within our orbit.”

Now granted, could one argue that Reigns hasn’t exactly elevated every performer he’s stepped in the ring with over the past 900 or so days? Sure, Brock Lesnar has lost some of his unbeatable shine since taking multiple Ls from “The Head of the Table,” and Finn Balor would certainly like that bizarre rope break spot at Extreme Rules 2021 back that effectively ended any chance of “The Demon” being taken seriously ever again. Still, with Zayn, McIntyre, and potentially Owens as well all competing for championships at WrestleMania 39, it would appear Heyman’s assertion is right on the money.