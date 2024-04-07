After bringing out the Lucha Lowrider at WrestleMania 39 in a move that felt aggressively Los Angeles, how would Rey Mysterio back it up in the City of Brotherly Love at WrestleMania 40? Well, by going all-in on the Philadelphia Eagles with a Kelly Green mask, a set of Eagles insignias on the wings of his other mask, and by bringing out not one but two Super Bowl Champions in Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce, a pair of offensive linemen who have long been fans of WWE.
Facing off against his son, “Dirty Dom” Mysterio, and his former mentee, Santos Escobar, alongside the recently returned Andrade El Idolo, Mysterio needed to pull out (almost) every one of the tricks in his book, showing WWE fans the world over that, even as a Hall of Famer, he's still very much capable of turning in match of the night-caliber performances if given the right spot, venue, and shot.
If you're going to go balls to the wall, why not pull the trigger at the “Showcase of the Immortals,” where performers like Mysterio can go from stars to legends and legends to immortals?
Working a fairly standard match to start things off, even if the referee opted against allowing a rehash of WrestleMania 39‘s signature spanking spot, things really got testy when LDF started spamming the LWO with their hard-hitting, fast-paced offense, leading some to wonder if Mysterio could keep his perfect record against his son alive. Still, the emergence of Kelce and Johnson proved the difference, as they forced the heels back into the ring, and with a quick 619 and a splash for good measure, Mysterio got the win, and the entire posse left the Linc happy to cheers of “E-A-G-L-E-S!”
The Miz is open to teaching Travis and Jason Kelce how to wrestle.
While Jason Kelce didn't have to do a lot of physicality in his appearance alongside Lane Johnson, Rey Mysterio, Andrade El Idolo, and the LWO against “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Legado Del Fantasma, that doesn't mean he couldn't learn how to be a true, blue professional wrestler, especially now that his career with the Philadelphia Eagles has officially come to an end.
Asked by TMZ about the theory that the Kelce Brothers, Jason and Travis, could look to get into the squared circle when their NFL careers come to an end, The Miz noted that while he's unsure what the duo want to accomplish moving forward, he was hoping to see them at WrestleMania.
“The way I look at is [as] more of a fan of the Kelces. I’ve played golf with Travis, and what an incredible human being,” The Miz told TMZ via Fightful. “Even when we were golfing, I was like, ‘When are you coming to WWE? When are you coming to WrestleMania? Jason, I’ve never met him, but those are Cleveland guys, and that guy, he’s played for Philadelphia, it seems like a home run to me. But who knows? He’s retired. He might just want to relax and chill out. Or he’d like to come to Philadelphia for WrestleMania.”
So, if Kelce did show up at WrestleMania, which ultimately happened, and somehow caught the bug, would The Miz, one of the most experienced members of the WWE Universe, be willing to train one or both of the brothers in the art of professional wrestling? Ever the showman, Miz responded in a very Miz-y way.
“H*ll yeah. I’d train him into a superstar. As big of a superstar as he is in the NFL, we’ll make him as big of a superstar in WWE,” Miz declared. “He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring. Not only with just the athleticism and the wrestling, which I think he could absolutely do. I’ve watched him jump up at a Bila game from down, and jump up into a window. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this guy’s 300 pounds. How did he do that? That’s incredible.’ Then the athleticism you see on the football field, but then the charisma [too], the ability to talk on a microphone and be captivating and innovative is something that I think he just has a knack for. So whatever I think Jason Kelce wants to do, whether it is to come to WWE for WrestleMania, wink, or do something in podcasting, which he already is, or if he wants to just do something in the NFL, coaching, whatever he wants to do, I think the world’s his oyster.”
Alright, so no offense to Miz, but if the Kelce brothers want to learn how to be professional wrestlers, they should probably go to the performance center, or land a top-tier trainer like Booker T who understands what the promotion is looking for at this stage of the game, as Mike Mizzanin doesn't exactly have an expansive learning tree to highlight his talents as a coach. Still, if it came down to The Miz or nobody, why not let the Ohio native give it a shot, as he may be just the right voice to teach the University of Cincinnati alumni a thing or two about the sport? It might produce something magical.