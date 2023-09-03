After making a surprise appearance in Finn Balor and Damian Priest's match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, Rhea Ripley still had business to attend to herself in the penultimate match of Payback in order to keep her WWE Woman's World Championship alive and The Judgment Day's undefeated Payback streak alive.

Taking the ring against Raquel Rodriguez, the certified WWE powerhouse who actually defeated Ripley in their last match back in NXT, the “Eradicator” of The Judgment Day found herself facing off against a foe who was her equal in size and strength, which, even on the main roster, is an incredibly rare feat. Locking horns like a pair of bulls unwilling to cede even an inch in the ring, Ripley actually worked under for a solid section of the match, which is a far cry from her typical squash wins over the likes of Natalya at Night of Champions and even Zelina Vega at Backlash in Puerto Rico.

Still as the match went longer and longer and longer, whatever fire Rodriguez was running on, likely the memory of Liv Morgan, began to dim, and as Mami found her footing with a little help from Dom Dom, she was able to get the former NXT Women's Champion up in the air for a Riptide attempt that washed her former friend out to the Allegheny River.

With Rodriguez out of the way, who is the next challenger for Ripley after Payback? Is there some secret powerhouse waiting in the wings for the right time to strike? Fans will have to tune into Monday Night RAW, aka The Judgment Day: The Show, to find out.