In professional wrestling, there is no concept more entertainingly polarizing than Mount Rushmore, with even one of the luminaries of the industry – and Mount Rushmore caliber talents – like Ric Flair not immune to these questions and the questions that result from them.

Sitting down for an interview with The Breakfast Club to discuss his in-ring career, his legacy, and his various outside-the-ring shenanigans, Flair was asked who he feels is the best wrestler of all time and who he would place on his WWE Mount Rushmore. Flair, despite being his own GOAT, isn't featured on his hypothetical remodel of the South Dakota landmark, as that, in the “Nature Boy's” opinion, would be in poor taste.

“Because I am [laughs]. I’m not on my Mount Rushmore. I think it’s better to have somebody else put you there. My amount Rushmore in terms of importance to the business is Stone Cold, Hulk, obviously, Undertaker, and I think Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is the greatest performer of all time in our business,” Ric Flair told The Breakfast Club via Fightful.

“I can do a little of everything. That doesn’t make me the best. I’m just being me [laughs]. I never say stuff like that. I consider myself to be lucky to be considered one of the best.”

When it was noted that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was missing from his Mount Rushmore by the show's hosts, Flair explained his thought process, noting that, despite hitting incredible highs during his run in WWE, he ultimately didn't have the longevity needed to garner a spot on his top-4.

“He would be, except he didn’t stay long enough,” Flair noted. “I think part of the Mount Rushmore is longevity. It’s hard to be really good, and The Rock was great. But he took off. He’s on my Mount Rushmore for interview skills and everything else, and I remain very close to him.”

You know what? Honestly, Flair's reasoning is actually pretty good, as despite the fire that burned incredibly bright in WWE, earning a Hall of Fame spot for his time as Hollywood Rock alone, in the end, he really didn't have the same longevity as the other performers on the “Nature Boy's” list, let alone the 16-time World Champion himself.

Ric Flair complements The Undertaker's leadership style.

Elsewhere in his current run of media appearances, Ric Flair stopped by Busted Open Radio and decided to commit some time to talking about NXT Superstar The Undertaker and his status as a locker room leader during their shared time in WWE.

“Undertaker was a leader, not only [because he was] basically a great guy, he's respected. I'll say across the board, I've never seen anybody have the level of respect from everybody, not only because of his skill but because of the kind of guy he was. That's a different kind of leader,” Flair said via Wrestling Inc. “He wasn't like starting fights and sh*t like that. Harley [laughs] wanted everybody in the world to know he was world champion.”

Speaking of Harley Race, Flair shared an anecdote of the wrestler-turned-trainer, explaining how he introduced a young kid named Paul Levesque to the “King Of Wrestling” during their shared time in WCW.

“So, when Hunter first came into WCW, Harley was managing Leon, Vader, and [Triple H] wanted to meet Harley. I said, ‘Harley, this is Paul Levesque, we're going to call him Triple H, he's a big wrestling fan, he's a big fan of yours, and just wanted to introduce him to the dressing room.'” Flair noted. “Harley looked up and said, ‘Nice to meet you, kid,' and he walked away and he [Triple H] goes, ‘Nice to meet you, Mr. Race.' He [Race] said, ‘Who trained you?' [Triple H replied,] ‘Killer Kowalski.' [Harley replied] ‘He's the sh*ts.'”

Alright, did Flair actually comment on introducing a young Levesque to Race as “Triple H?” No, probably not; Levesque didn't even get the moniker Hunter Hearst Helmsley until he went to WWE in 1995 – he wrestled under the monikers Jean-Paul Levesque and Terra Ryzing in WCW – and that wasn't shortened to Triple H until a few years later. Still, it's fun to imagine Levesque, well before he established himself as a 14-time World Champion, an on-screen authority figure, and eventually the Chief Creative Officer of WWE over his father-in-law Vince McMahon, meeting one of his heroes only to be told the man who trained him, one of the most famous trainers of professional wrestlers of all time with multiple Hall of Famers on his proverbial coaching tree, the “sh*ts” must have been a pretty incredible visual.