Vince McMahon was reportedly present backstage on Monday night’s WWE RAW, and it wasn’t just to meet with John Cena. McMahon was in the Gorilla Position all night, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

“He was in Gorilla all night, so what does that tell you? He wasn’t barking orders at people or anything like that, but he was in Gorilla all night and I was told they tell you he’s only there to visit John Cena, that’s the story,” Meltzer said on Tuesday. “But there’s more to it than that. He’s doing more than they’re letting on, but the person who was in control was Levesque [Triple H].”

Monday’s episode featured the return of Cena, as well as an appearance by Logan Paul, as an important staging post in the run-up to WrestleMania.

The 77-year-old McMahon stepped down from an active role in WWE last summer after multiple allegations of serious sexual misconduct and hush-money agreements against the long-time executive.

He returned to the WWE Board of Directors in January after an exchange of letters in Dec. 2022. Although initially being rebuffed, the Board reversed its position after a letter from McMahon itself, appointing him Executive Chairman on Jan. 6.

“It’s not like he was there in charge and doing stuff, but it’s not like Vince McMahon was just visiting John Cena and saying hi to a few people and then left. That didn’t happen either. The truth is a little bit in the middle,” Meltzer explained.

Triple H is still in creative control of the WWE, but it seems as if McMahon could be trying to grab some of that creative control back for himself, if these reports have any credence.