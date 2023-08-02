When the new NXT Tag Team Champions, Tony D'Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, needed a third for a trios match against their The Great American Bash opponents Gallus, the “Don of NXT” went through his Rolodex and called up a person from his past few ever expected to see on NXT television ever again: Santos Escobar.

Now granted, does it makes sense that the “Emperor of Lucha Libre” would return to NXT to help Tony D when he literally lost a Legado del Fantasma's Freedom Vs. Santos Escobar's NXT Career Street Fight to D'Angelo at Heatwave last August? Eh, not really, but do you know what? The fans went wild when he walked out to the ring, Escobar got plenty of promotion as the number one contender for the United States Championship ahead of SummerSlam, and in the end, the three former friends secured a win when it mattered most.

Discussing why he decided to return to help the D'Angelo Family when they needed him most in a post-show interview with Kelly Kincaid, Escobar noted why the Legado del Fantasma has formed a truce with their former rivals.

“Kelly, that I did,” Santos Escobar said. “These two gentlemen, let me tell you something: our history may not be the best, we have a past, but when you called me and said you needed to handle business, I remembered one thing, the one thing your family and Mi Familia share is that we both love and respect the business. So when you called me, I showed up.”

“Water under the bridge amigo,” Tony D'Angelo said.

“You can fight with our family any time,” Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo said.

“You can fight with my family any time,” Escobar added.

And just like that, it was done. The three men shook hands, and while they couldn't come to an agreement over what to get for dinner after, with Escobar suggesting tacos whereas D'Angelo preferred pizza and cannolis, in the end, it would appear the two sides are on the same page and that could come in handy at some point down the line.