After spending the better part of a year away from the WWE ring, Naomi, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion who walked out of the company with Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) last summer, has officially returned to the ring, joining Impact under the ring name Trinity Fatu, or just Trinity for short.

That’s right, after being linked to AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Stardom, and even back to WWE, Trinity chose to take her talents to Impact, where she debuted for the company on the May 4th edition of the brand’s show.

Discussing the decision to leave WWE, go out on her own, and ultimately take her talents to Impact with Denise Salcedo on her YouTube channel, Trinity noted that, while she appreciates her legacy in Vince McMahon’s company, she’s ready to take the show out on the road and really see what she can do on her own.

“I think there’s always a pressure when you’re in the ring wrestling. Just you taking a risk every time you step into that ring is already pressure,” Trinity Fatu said via Fightful. “You just never know what could go wrong or if something’s gonna go wrong with what we do, and just the pressure of being in a new company and a new place, and being able to pretty much just start all over and do well here and grow here, and just showcase more of me, that’s pressure in itself. I just want to make sure that I have nonstop fun this time. Everything will come. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything because I’ve had a great career in WWE. I really have, and I’m thankful for all of that and what I’ve done there and what they’ve been able to allow me to have there. So I really just want to continue to grow and just have fun. I think that will happen organically. There’s not anything like, ‘I gotta prove and show….’ I don’t feel that way. I just to prove to myself that I can still go and I can continue on with this wrestling career because I love it, and I just want to have fun while I’m doing it.”

Will Fatu be able to establish a long-running legacy in Impact like Deonna Purrazzo, becoming one of the faces of the brand and their female ace? Or will she instead follow the path set by Chelsea Green and Mia Yim, with a fun run in the Impact Zone serving as more of a launching pad instead of a place to rest? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Trinity Fatu explains why Impact felt like the right spot for her after WWE.

So, after watching her former tag team partner, Mercedes Moné, land in New Japan Pro Wrestling as part of the organization’s expansion into female wrestling, why did Trinity opt against updating her passport for a run in Asia to instead work for Scott D’Amore in Impact? According to Fatu, who discussed her decision on Busted Open Radio, Impact presented her with the best opportunity to further her career.

“I chose and want to be at IMPACT. The doors are open for me everywhere, literally everywhere, but I truly feel like IMPACT is the best choice for me at this point in my life right now with what I want to do, and to just be able to work with the talent there,” Trinity said via Fightful. “I feel that is where I’ll be happiest and most utilized and really get to grow in the ways that I feel that I need to right now on this wrestling journey. Had all of the stuff never happened, there is no way I would have taken that leap. The situation kind of forced me to figure it out. That’s what I meant when I say everything was a blessing in disguise. I was going through a lot, and felt very stagnant, and I wasn’t happy.

“Ultimately, I left that day because of the way I was talked to and handled. Everything kind of broke me that day. It had nothing to do with anything else or anybody else. That was just it. I had to. To go through the backlash and negativity and the lies and the rumors and also feel lost, it really broke me. It was probably the lowest I’ve ever felt in my life. Going through that, it made me reset and face it head-on and figure out how to learn from this experience, grow from it, and find myself again in all of it. I’m extremely happy now and really thankful for this opportunity to show that you haven’t seen me at my best yet.”

Though the exact conditions of Trinity’s contract are not yet known, and may never be until it expires, it’s clear for now Impact is where the former Funkadactyl is happy where she landed and wants nothing more than to prove her abilities heading into the future.