Before WrestleMania 40 could open up its second night in South Philadelphia, Triple H sat down with Megan Morant for the closest thing to a hard-hitting interview WWE could throw together using their internal staff.
Asked by The Bump presenter about what he wants to do in WWE now that he's the head of creative for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today, Triple H let it be known that, after watching the company get more and more popular with each passing week since he took full control under TKO, he's ready to reinvent the industry and take it to new heights.
“I want to reinvent all of this. Not reinvent it because there is nothing wrong with it, it's not broken. It's not damaged. It's the greatest form of entertainment in the world, but how do we all together take what we love so much and turn it into something even more?” Triple H asked via Fightful. “Going into WrestleMania next year, I think it's going to feel like a whole new place. That's less than a year from now. Five years from now, I expect it to be the same heart and soul, but with a whole new bunch of sh*t that is blowing everyone's mind.
Would it have been braver for Levesque to take some direct shots at Vince McMahon and the way he used to run things? Sure thing, but then again, that would have made the sort of headlines that take away from WrestleMania 40, as opposed to elevating things to an even bigger and better degree. All in all, a successful effort by the most successful man in the industry right now.
Triple H reveals how CM Punk's return to WWE came about.
Elsewhere in his interview with Megan Morant, Triple H was asked about the return of CM Punk, a WWE Superstar who would go on to play a massive part in the opening match of Night 2.
While Triple H ultimately signed off on bringing in Punk, he didn't know, let alone believe that it would actually happen until he saw the “Best in the World” in Chicago.
“Funny. If you had asked me a few weeks prior to that… there were rumors and all that stuff, but we had zero communication at that point. As we got closer to the event, there was a couple of conversations that happened between Punk and Nick Khan. Nick said to me, ‘Would you be opposed to me having a conversation and seeing where it goes?' I said, ‘No. I have no issues there. My concern is, what's the fit?' It was still a long shot to me when I called Neil Lawi on the WWE music side to see about Cult Of Personality, just in case,” Triple H explained via Fightful.
“Day of the event, I want to say Survivor Series had started. That's when I got word that ‘we're going to try to paper this and get it done quick. He's going to head that way.' While we were live, on the air with Survivor Series. At that point, maybe five people knew. Right before he arrived at the building, I got word that everything was agreed to. We snuck him in the building, I left Gorilla for a minute to go say hello. The other talent, I pulled aside in the break before the match, before they went to the ring. I'm sure there was a lot of mixed emotions. Controversial guy. Over the next day or two, I had a lot of very interesting private conversations with a lot of people to air their differences. We all got to an amicable place. I can say this about CM Punk, is this is a completely different CM Punk than he was when he left. It's been all for the positive. He's been nothing but a wonderful employee and a wonderful addition to the team. It's been so refreshing working with him that we've been keeping him part of everything while he's out injured. It's been great.”
Once upon a time, the idea of Punk returning to WWE felt like a borderline impossibility, as his words, actions, and pipebombs made him simply too risky to justify the reward. But, ironically enough, after having a massive blowup in AEW that resulted in his firing after multiple backstage incidents, the door opened for a return, and WWE decided to give it the old college try once more, a decision that already looks like a roaring success based on how it has revolutionized Drew McIntyre's character alone.
It's CASH-IN TIME!!!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WuB9CKDDHC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024