When it comes to fame and popularity within professional wrestling, there's every active wrestler in the world today, and then there's Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a tier all his own a few rungs higher than everyone else.
Granted, there are some other performers who have elevated their game to a level of stardom typically unattainable for professional wrestlers, with John Cena, Mercedes Mone, and Roman Reigns all looking to transcend wrestling Superstardom to mainstream popularity, but no one has been able to reach the level of “The Great One,” with The Rock among arguably the most famous people in the world, period.
So, you may wonder, what was it like for The Rock to return to WWE and have to come up with a creative arc alongside Triple H that both made sense for his character and got Cody Rhodes to the winner's circle at WrestleMania 40? Well, in an appearance at SBJ World Congress of Sports, Paul Levesque explained it all, noting that it was a lot of fun to work with someone on Johnson's level.
“I can only imagine what's next for The Rock. He has his hands in just about everything. We were thrilled to have Rock being involved. When you can have the biggest star on the globe, arguably, want to be a part of what we do in a meaningful way and want to do it in a way where he's not just, ‘Hey, I'll come in, tell me what to do, I'll do this.' All of his resources, all of his brain power, all of his creative, his branding, everything,” Triple H said on SBJ World Congress of Sports via Fightful.
“‘I want to invest in this and make it an amazing ride for our fans.' It doesn't get any better than that. His coming in, just across the board, if you would have told me in the beginning of the conversations we were going to get The Final Boss heel version of The Rock, I would have said you were crazy, but that's his level of commitment. He goes off, makes a few movies now, but as he said a week ago, he'll be back, and it will be a h*ll of a ride when he comes back.
“It is in his DNA, it is who he is as a human being. He absolutely loves it. You can see it in his passion for it. He might be going in a million different directions, but the second he steps into our world, he's all in on us. I was fortunate enough to work with him all through the 90s and 2000s. It was a blast to get back together and creatively do this together. I had a great time.”
Could The Rock have been a diva in his return to WWE? Could he have forced the promotion to keep him a babyface and cut Rhodes' main event match, or better yet, have forced Dusty Rhodes' son to turn heel? Considering his spot on the Board of Directors, that feels totally plausible, if not very likely. But the fact that he was willing to play the game and produce something new, well, that's the sign of someone who truly gets the business, as the “Final Boss” might truly go down as Johnson's best gimmick yet, which, considering his history, is seriously saying something.
What did The Rock's return at WrestleMania mean for WWE and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (Triple H)?
"Game changer"
#WCOS2024 pic.twitter.com/Ra2IKpfvd5
— Sports Business Journal (@SBJ) April 17, 2024
Eric Bischoff thinks Will Ospreay shouldn't have joked about Triple H.
Speaking of Triple H's activities around WrestleMania 40, one of his decisions that has had lasting staying power is “The Game's” decision to take a shot at Will Ospreay, who he believes didn't sign with WWE because he was afraid of the grind.
Taking a shot at Paul Levesque on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, Ospreay noted that he didn't get his opportunity by connecting with the boss's daughter, which drew ire from plenty of fans and pundits alike, with Kevin Nash specifically tarnishing the “Ariel Assassin” for attacking his friend.
Discussing the segment on Wise Choices, Eric Bischoff noted that Ospreay was in the wrong for attacking Triple H, as he should be more focused on being the ace of AEW.
“Who wrote that for him? Will Ospreay, man, you've only been on the scene now for a couple of weeks, [with] so much anticipation. I, for one, think your work is friggin' fantastic. I think you've got a great look. … You still have a bright future despite that stupid nonsense you said the other night,” Eric Bischoff noted on Wise Choices via Wrestling Inc.
“Will, just kind of get with it, man,” Bischoff continued. “Go out there and do your thing. Put on a hell of a show. Try to rise above the slop you're having to play in, because that's what it is — it's slop.”
Fortunately for Ospreay, he didn't make a single statement about WWE, Triple H or anyone else on the go-home edition of Dynamite before AEW Dynasty, with the 30-year-old star instead working one of the best television matches of all time against Claudio Castagnoli. In this particular situation, it's safe to say Bischoff was right on the money, as more Levesque talk from Ospreay would have been a certified distraction from the task at hand.