When it comes to The Bloodline, few fixtures of the greater WWE Universe have a better inside knowledge about the palace intrigue and inside gossip going around the Island of Relevance more than Rikishi, the father of Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and a relative of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jacob Fatu and everyone else in the family one way or another.
So, after watching two of his sons work a match that even he thought was missing something – his suggestion? Rikishi, the guest referee – and then witnessing his youngest son pull off a coup alongside a debuting Tama Tonga, what does Rikish think of the state of The Bloodline in 2024? Does he believe the faction is going strong, or will they instead slow-roll their way back to relevance? And what about The Rock? Has he gone to the land of prestige filmmaking completely, or is he secretly calling the shots behind the scenes a la when Vince McMahon was behind the Corporate Ministry a few decades back?
Evaluating his family's spot in wrestling right now, Rikishi let it be known that he wouldn't be surprised if there's something afoot between The Rock and Reigns, as there could be a power vacuum at the top of The Bloodline.
“I think The Bloodline's gonna kinda take a backseat for a minute, recoup for a minute. We do have other players that are lined up to able to come through. But again, The Bloodline will always be there. It just has to be the right angle, the right storyline,” Rikishi said on his Off The Top podcast via Fightful. “Who knows? I'm gonna go out and just throw this out there. I kinda see a WarGames. I kinda see somewhere down there The Rock turning on Roman Reigns. Rock becomes the heel, Roman comes back as a babyface. I kinda see The Bloodline family members spread up and take sides, and then I kind of see something huge as far as WarGames or some type of gimmick match, amongst each other. They would probably want to build that up for the next WrestleMania. To have that type of match being put together, it'd be nice to see that happen in the west coast because a lot our Polynesian culture, the west coast is island. Nothing but island people that are out here. Samoan, Tongan, you name it, a bunch of Polynesians, Hawaiian. So to be able to come out here and showcase that match in front of our people would be great.”
Interesting stuff, interesting stuff indeed. While it's hard to imagine that The Bloodline will fade into the background any time soon, as the Solo-Tonga pairing might just be the most interesting storyline going on SmackDown right now, hey, who knows, maybe they don't have a match again until SummerSlam or even later as things slowly develop and fans will finally get to see how it all shakes out at by WarGames this fall?
The Undertaker is proud he got to work with The Rock one more time.
Speaking of The Rock's involvement in The Bloodline's business, one performer who was incredibly excited to see him make his WrestleMania return for the first time in a decade was The Undertaker, who became a meme for his surprise return behind “The Great One's” back ahead of one final Chokeslam.
Discussing what it was like to get in the ring with “The People's Champion” at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in South Philadelphia on his Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker celebrated the experience, noting that it was a fun blast from the past in what effectively served as the finale of his WWE career.
“It was fun, it just was. It was like a little flashback,” The Undertaker explained via Fightful. “All my dealings with him, that night, he was so gracious. I just sensed he was happy being involved in that again. Obviously, he's probably the biggest movie star out there. You could tell he was in his element, and he was so kind and gracious to everybody. It was good to see. Overall, what a great week.”
While some may quibble with the decision to have The Undertaker close out the Avengers portion of Cody Rhodes' win over Roman Reigns, as that spot was almost certainly meant for “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, in the end, the moment was special for more reasons than one, including for The Undertaker, as he has since noted that, after wrestling his final match on a set instead of in front of fans, he finally got the closure he needs to call it a career. All in all, A+ stuff.