When Trish Stratus made her surprise return on February 27th, 2023, to help her long-time friend Lita and new-time friend Becky Lynch solve their Damage CTRL problems, it felt like it was only a matter of time before the WWE Hall of Famer would eventually turn on her babyface pals and go into business for herself.

For a time, it looked like that may happen at WrestleMania, as Lynch, Stratus, and Lita all linked up for a match against Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai, but that match came and went, and the seven-time WWE Women's Champion remained firmly aligned on the light side of the proverbial force.

No, Stratus' turn would come on April 10th and would lead to months of back-and-forth battles between the Lynch, the Hall of Famer, and her partner in crime, Zoey Stark, who has consistently found ways to uneven the odds and make things challenging for the “Man” at every turn. Lynch lost at Night of Champions due in no small part to the two-on-one interference of her former tag team partner, lost at Money in the Bank for that same reason too, and yet, for months, fans had the date of SummerSlam, August 5th, marked on their schedule as the day where “Big Time Becks” would finally secure her win and get her honor restored.

… or would they?

That's right, after watching Stark jump Lynch to throw out an impromptu match with Stratus on RAW before it could begin, Adam Pearce laid out a new date and place for the big match between the former tag team partners, and *spoiler alert* it isn't even happening in America.

“Time to prepare? So let me give you plenty of time,” Adam Pearce told Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus. H*ll, let me give you the home-field advantage because I'm feeling generous because in two weeks' time, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, you're gonna face Becky Lynch again, and this time you're barred from ringside (Zoey Stark).”

So… yeah, after watching WWE put title matches on television instead of on Premium Live Events with increasing frequency, with the SmackDown before Money in the Bank loaded up with title matches featuring stars from the UK, it would appear Lynch versus Stratus will be taking place on an episode of RAW instead of at SummerSlam. That's… certainly a choice.

Wow. Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch is NOT Happening at #SummerSlam. Instead, it will be Stratus vs. Lynch in 2 weeks on Raw in Winnipeg, MB.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Z17HugH2C8 — PW Chronicle (@_PWChronicle) August 1, 2023

Natalya is constantly impressed by Trish Stratus and her versatility.

Discussing Trish Stratus' full-time return to WWE for the first time since her final run from 2005-06 on WrestleBinge, Natalaya lauded the WWE Hall of Famer's versatility, noting that, in her opinion, she only getting better with age.

“Trish can always diversify. She’s exciting as a babyface, she’s exciting as a bad girl. She looks better than ever,” Natalya said via Fightful. “It’s funny because so many people, even when I was in my 30s, people would be like, ‘How much longer do you want to do this?’ I would be like, ‘Hey guys, half the men in our company are in their mid-40s.’ So when I’m in my mid-30s and you’re making me feel old, sometimes I feel like, ‘Wait, am I old?’ But Trish coming back into WWE, she’s like the Jennifer Lopez of WWE. She gets better with time. She looks better now at 47 than she did 20 years ago. I’ve seen Trish backstage, and I’m like, ‘How did Trish Stratus reverse age?’ She looks so good, she looks more fit than ever. She looks refreshed and rejuvenated and young. I’m like, ‘Damn, tell me your beauty secrets.’ But I like that Trish is always open for a great story. She’s always open to reinvent and be a good storyteller.”

Turning her attention to Zoey Stark and the duo she's formed with Stratus, Natalya noted that the pairing has really brought the best out of the former NXT standout, as she's risen to the occasion presented to her by Lynch in the ring and on the mic.

“I’m loving this partnership with Zoey. I think it’s great,” Natalya added. “I think even when Becky Lynch said, ‘Zoey, you have no personality,’ I think sometimes you do the best stuff when you’re pissed off, and I think that comment really pissed off Zoey Stark. I think Zoey Stark actually does have a personality, but she’s just dying to let it show, and I think Trish Stratus is gonna be able to help Zoey bring out that personality that nobody has ever seen before. I think they make a great pairing. I think it’s awesome, and I think it’s awesome that Trish wants to help Zoey come out of her shell.”

Is this the best run of Stratus' career in WWE? In terms of influence, that's a firm no, but in terms of actual in-ring work – not to mention on-the-mic mastery – it's pretty safe to say Stratus is somehow still in her prime almost a decade after being placed in the WWE Hall of Fame.