There is a report floating around that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was “mad” that updates on his WWE WrestleMania 41 status were surfacing.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Bleacher Report) stated that The Rock was unhappy that reports of his WrestleMania 41 status surfaced as long ago as Bad Blood, which took place in October 2024.

“There were things that were said,” Meltzer began. “I reported the thing first back in, I guess, October. Then November, December, [and] all of a sudden, everybody started reporting it.

“And I kind of heard, ‘Oh my God, Dwayne's mad that everyone's reporting it. He doesn't want this out,” Meltzer continued.

After the initial report, The Rock fired back via Instagram. He posted images of him at Bad Blood before and during his appearance. One fan asked about his WrestleMania 41 status in the comments, and the “Final Boss” replied, “Don't believe any of that bulls**t.”

However, that “bulls**t” may prove to be true. The Rock has not been seen in WWE since Monday Night RAW on Netflix's premiere, and his WrestleMania 41 status looks murky.

If he was going to set up a WrestleMania 41 feud with Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, wouldn't The Rock need to be back in WWE to set it up? When he appeared at the RAW on Netflix premiere, he delivered a promo where he praised Rhodes and Reigns.

It does not appear that The Rock is a heel anymore. If that is true, it will be hard to put him in a feud with Rhodes or Reigns, who are both babyfaces.

Will The Rock be at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WWE fans will have to wait and see if The Rock will return for WrestleMania 41. He could always return at any event, but the PLE is only two months away, so it would have to start coming together soon.

To his credit, The Rock returned for a lengthy run in 2024. He initially returned to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship in January 2024. However, Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble complicated things.

Originally, Rhodes gave his main event to The Rock, letting him face his cousin in the main event of WrestleMania 40. He later changed his mind, setting The Rock up to become a heel once again.

He started the “Final Boss” persona during this feud. The Rock aligned himself with Reigns and the Bloodline, making Rhodes' path to WrestleMania 40 hard.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock and Reigns teamed to face Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. If the Bloodline won, the match between Reigns and Rhodes the next night would be contested under “Bloodline Rules.” They won, and Rhodes would have to face Reigns in an unsanctioned “Bloodline Rules” match.

Rhodes still overcame the odds, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time. He has remained the champion since winning it, retaining against the likes of AJ Styles, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Solo Sikoa.

For years, fans have wanted to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in WWE. They have been so close to getting the dream match at WrestleMania 39 and 40, but if it doesn't happen this year, it may never.