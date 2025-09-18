A couple of weeks after making her grand return, WWE Superstar AJ Lee has discussed the long-anticipated comeback before her in-ring re-debut at Wrestlepalooza.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter to promote Wrestlepalooza, Lee revealed that her return — which she called “surreal” — has been “in the air” for years, and it finally came to fruition during the September 5, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

“It's sort of been something that was in the air for the past couple of years as an option,” Lee revealed. “However, when I retired, I was very comfortable staying retired, and I felt very complete in my career. To embark on a new journey, it has to feel brand new, it has to feel like I'm needed, it has to feel exciting and kind of scary.

“Starting this new chapter on ESPN feels like a whole new mountain the company needs to climb, and I was flattered that they believed that I could help draw eyeballs in that way,” she continued.

Lee then praised one half of the tag team she will be facing alongside her husband, CM Punk, at Wrestlepalooza. She called Lynch “very interesting,” praising her in-ring work.

“Becky is very interesting to me,” Lee conceded. “I think she's wonderful in the ring and we have a lot of similarities. She would not be an easy person to get back in the ring with. That was exciting.”

Is AJ Lee worried about “ring rust” after her WWE return?

When asked if she was concerned about “ring rust,” Lee conceded that she is. It has been over a decade since she competed in a match in WWE.

“I mean, yes, it's been 10 years,” Lee explained. “I try to stretch as much as I can, but you don't really know what's gonna happen when you get out there. But in the same way that that does feel kind of scary, and as Becky said, a ‘liability' in one way, I think it's an asset, because I am unpredictable — I don't know what I'm gonna do when I'm out there.

“I might go out there and braid her hair, I bite her in the face, [we] might four-way kiss. Who knows what's gonna happen on ESPN?” she concluded.