While attending the taping of Dancing with the Stars, WWE's CM Punk couldn't escape Seth Rollins, one of his greatest rivals in his illustrious career.

He posted an image of one of the contestants from behind. They were wearing a polka-dotted shirt and bright green pants. Admittedly, it did look like something Rollins would wear, which Punk didn't let go unnoticed.

“Didn't expect to get Seth PTSD at [Dancing with the Stars], but here we are,” Punk wrote over the picture on his Instagram Stories.

LMAO PUNKER 😭 pic.twitter.com/Rm0QbTJ8eU — Teffo (@Teffo_01) October 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Punk was spotted in the audience during the September 30 edition of Dancing with the Stars. He was there to support Danielle Fishel, who posted Punk and others who were there to support her on her Instagram Stories.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins' WWE feud

Article Continues Below

Punk and Rollins have not crossed paths since their Wrestlepalooza mixed tag team match. They teamed with their real-life wives, AJ Lee and Becky Lynch, at the event.

It was Lee's first professional wrestling match since March 2015. She retired from in-ring competition shortly after, only to return in time for Wrestlepalooza, WWE's first PLE as part of their ESPN deal.

Punk and Rollins have had a long-standing feud that is continuing to this day. They have had several matches already, with their first singles bout taking place during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. Punk won their first match, and Rollins would win their Steel Cage rematch.

Since then, they have been involved in several different matchups. At SummerSlam, Punk beat Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship, his first singles title since coming back to WWE. However, minutes after winning it, Rollins returned from injury to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

They would compete in a fatal four-way for the title at Clash in Paris. Punk was not able to regain the belt, as Rollins once again got the upper hand on him.

Fans will have to wait and see when Punk and Rollins cross paths again. Currently, Rollins is feuding with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes heading into Crown Jewel.